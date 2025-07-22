Carlos Alcaraz follows Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper in withdrawing from Canadian Open

Carlos Alcaraz has joined the list of stars missing the Canadian Open, with the world No 2 saying he has to recover from muscle issues after losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final.

The Spaniard won the Italian Open, French Open and Queen's Club titles before Sinner brought his 24-match winning streak to an end at Wimbledon earlier this month.

"After many consecutive weeks of competition without rest, I will not be able to play in Toronto this year," the five-time Grand Slam champion, 22, posted on social media.

"I have small muscle issues and need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next. To the tournament and my fans in Canada I am very sorry, I will see you next year."

The warm-up event for the US Open will now be without four of the world's top six men's players after Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Britain's Jack Draper also opted out.

Sinner said he needed to prioritise his health, Djokovic is dealing with a groin problem and Draper is out with an arm injury.

Draper will also miss the Cincinnati Open as he aims to be fully fit for the US Open.

