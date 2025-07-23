Cincinnati Open: Venus Williams, 45, handed wildcard as comeback gathers pace
Venus Williams beat Peyton Stearns to become oldest WTA match-winner since Martina Navratilova 21 years ago; watch the US Open live on Sky Sports Tennis from August 24 - or stream with NOW
Thursday 24 July 2025 06:28, UK
Venus Williams has been granted a wildcard entry into the main draw of the Cincinnati Open, tournament organisers confirmed on Wednesday.
The 45-year-old American is currently competing at the DC Open, her first professional event in over a year.
Williams defeated world No 35 Peyton Stearns 6-3 6-4 in the first round of singles, becoming the second-oldest woman - after Martina Navratilova at 47 - to win a WTA tour singles match.
"There are no limits for excellence. It's all about what's in your head and how much you're able to put into it. If you put in the work mentally, physically, and emotionally, then you can have the result," she said.
"It doesn't matter how many times you fall down. Doesn't matter how many times you get sick or get hurt or whatever it is. If you continue to believe and put in the work, there is an opportunity, there is space, for you."
The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who was knocked out of the doubles playing alongside Hailey Baptiste in the quarter-finals in Washington on Wednesday, is scheduled to face Magdalena Frech of Poland in the second round on Thursday.
Williams, who previously declined a wildcard offer for Indian Wells earlier this year, will feature at the Cincinnati Open, which begins on August 5 - live on Sky Sports.
The Cincinnati Open serves as a hard-court warm-up for the US Open, a tournament Williams has won twice in addition to five Wimbledon titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with her sister Serena, and two in mixed doubles.
American Caty McNally, who took a set off eventual Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek, has also received a wildcard for the event.
