Leylah Fernandez beats Anna Kalinskaya to clinch Washington title after near Emma Raducanu rematch

Leylah Fernandez collected the biggest title of her career at the DC Open with her most lopsided victory of the tournament, defeating Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-2 in the final on Sunday.

The left-handed Fernandez, a 22-year-old from Canada who is ranked 36th, earned her fourth singles trophy - all have come at hard-court tournaments - and first at a WTA 500 event.

She came close to a Grand Slam championship as a teenager at the 2021 US Open, making it all the way to the final in New York before losing to Emma Raducanu.

There almost was a rematch in Washington, but Kalinskaya eliminated Raducanu in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Until Sunday, the 48th-ranked Kalinskaya had not dropped a set all week.

However, she wasn't able to keep up with Fernandez, who saved the only break point she faced while taking four of Kalinskaya's service games in a match that lasted one hour, 10 minutes.

Fernandez claimed 10 of the 12 points in the match when Kalinskaya hit a second serve, while the latter finished with 24 unforced errors and just nine winners.

This was the first title for Fernandez since October 2023 at the Hong Kong Open.

She dedicated this victory to her mother, her older sister and her fitness trainer.

"Thank you so much for never giving up on me - and don't give up on yourselves," Fernandez said. "This trophy is for you guys."

She arrived in Washington with a losing record this season and hadn't won more than two matches at the same tournament since last November.

With a mix of baseline excellence and strong net play, Fernandez eliminated top-seeded Jessica Pegula - the US Open runner-up last year - and No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina - the Wimbledon champion in 2022 - on the way to the final.

The win against Rybakina in Saturday's semi-finals took three tiebreakers and more than three hours to decide.

"Amazing fight this week," Kalinskaya told Fernandez after the title match. "You truly deserve it."

There was no such drama against Kalinskaya, a 26-year-old Russian who fell to 0-3 in tour-level finals. She lost to Jasmine Paolini in Dubai and to Pegula in Berlin last year.

