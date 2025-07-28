Alex de Minaur beats Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Washington Open final after saving three championship points

Alex de Minaur pulled off an incredible comeback to win the Washington Open, denying Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina a maiden ATP Tour title with a 5-7 6-1 7-6 (3) victory.

The Australian seventh seed, who will move back into the world's top 10 following the result, looked to have met his match early, as the lower-ranked Davidovich Fokina answered De Minaur's every challenge to win the opening set.

De Minaur looked like a different beast in the second, however, breaking the Spaniard twice to bulldoze his way into a deciding third set.

The momentum appeared to swing again in the third, as Davidovich Fokina raced out to a commanding 4-1 lead.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

De Minaur was able to claw a game back, but Davidovich Fokina continued to counter, eventually putting himself on the verge of victory up 5-3.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, this game proved a tipping point.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After his epic victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Mubadala Citi DC Open final, Alex de Minaur celebrated with a Cole Palmer/Morgan Rogers' inspired celeb

Serving for the match, Davidovich Fokina battled to what would eventually be six deuces and three championship points, but De Minaur's trademark resilience repeatedly denied the Spaniard a killing blow.

Both players traded the advantage from there, but three straight points in the tie-breaker ultimately proved enough for the Australian to claim the 10th title of his career.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

De Minaur consoled his visibly devastated opponent after the match, telling Davidovich Fokina during the trophy presentation: "You're way too good to not have one of these; it's coming for sure. You deserved it today, I just got lucky.

"You are a hell of a competitor, hell of a player. No one on the tour wants to play you.

"This is not the end, this is only going up for you."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.