Emma Raducanu is playing 'right kind of tennis' ahead of the US Open, believes Billie Jean King Cup captain
Emma Raducanu is playing the "right kind of tennis" ahead of the US Open, says Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong; The US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app from August 24
Monday 28 July 2025 17:49, UK
Emma Raducanu must try to remain "injury free" but she is playing the "right kind of tennis" ahead of the US Open, believes Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong.
The 22-year-old has been looking back to her best so far this season, having reached the semi-finals of the Citi Open in Washington last week. She was denied a repeat of the 2021 US Open final against Leylah Fernandez after losing to Anna Kalinskaya.
She also reached the semi-finals of the doubles event alongside Elena Rybakina before pulling out through illness.
Raducanu will make her first appearance at the dual-venue format National Bank Open in Canada since 2022 before heading to the Cincinnati Open, which is taking place from 5-18 August - live on Sky Sports Tennis.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, Keothavong said: "I thought she had a pretty good grass-court season and has carried that confidence into the start of the North American hard-court swing. Seeing her win matches in tough conditions, serving really well, showing really good composure out there. It's all positives and signs that she's moving in the right direction. She loves this part of the year!
"Hard courts are where she's most comfortable. She's had some fantastic wins over the likes of Maria Sakkari and also former Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka as well. There are lots of positives despite the loss in the semi-finals. I thought she still played pretty well. She also made the semi-finals in the doubles so she's getting matches under her belt and this will all just be good preparation in the lead-up to the US Open."
Raducanu also reached her first WTA 1000 quarter-final at the Miami Open, quarter-finals at Queen's Club and the third round at Wimbledon where she lost out to world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in one of the matches of the tournament.
After dropping to British No 3, Raducanu's run in Washington ensured she once again overtook Katie Boulter to become the top-ranked British player.
She ended Boulter's two-year run at the top of the domestic standings in June but then slipped back to 46 in the world after losing a close tussle with Sabalenka at the All England Club. Raducanu is currently ranked No 33 as she looks to secure a seeding for next month's US Open.
"I thought she played well at Wimbledon," remarked Keothavong. "She went out to the world number one in Aryna Sabalenka but that match was one of the best matches of the Championship. The result didn't go her way but the performance was there and there were signs that she was playing the right kind of tennis."
Raducanu has been without a coach in North America amid uncertainty over the future of her partnership with Mark Petchey and has only hitting partner Alexis Canter in her corner, but there was no lack of direction in some of her performances.
"She's 22 years of age and that's still very young in women's tennis and she achieved so much so young but now it's just getting comfortable with where she's at, putting the hard work in - which she does - and just getting as many matches under her belt," said Keothavong. "Making sure that she's trying to apply herself and do the right things on the match court, which last week we saw her do, and most importantly remaining injury free.
"I think that's the biggest challenge for her, becoming a more robust athlete and being able to compete at the highest level week in, week out."
British women's tennis is in a brilliant space
Keothavong's team is one of eight nations set to compete at this year's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen between 16-21 September.
The Brits will play Japan in the quarter-finals on September 18. Should they come through that tie, they will go on to play the winner of USA vs Kazakhstan.
Keothavong has selected a strong team for the showpiece event of the women's team tennis calendar, including Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal and Raducanu, as well as Jodie Burrage, while Fran Jones checked off another career milestone this week after breaking into the WTA top 100 for the first time in her career by winning the Palermo Ladies Open.
"It's great to have four women inside the world's top 100 all competing against each other vying for that British number one spot. And they all get on well with each other too," said Keothavong.
"As captain of the Billie Jean King Cup team I'm in a privileged position that my best players have put themselves out there and are motivated to do well in this particular competition.
"We're up against Japan in September where the finals is taking place in Shenzhen in China. There's still a fair bit of time and a lot more tennis that the players have to play until we get there but it's shaping up nicely."
