Emma Raducanu continues to impress after powering past Peyton Stearns in Montreal
British No 1 too good for Peyton Stearns, having broken early and never looked back; Raducanu: "I was born in Canada, means so much to do well here"; The US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app from August 24
Thursday 31 July 2025 07:36, UK
Emma Raducanu continued her run of good form as she booked a place in the third round of the National Bank Open in Montreal with a straight-sets win over Peyton Stearns.
The world No 33 proved too strong for the American 32nd seed, a couple of breaks in each set clinching a 6-2 6-4 win.
Raducanu, who arrived at the WTA 1000 event fresh from an impressive semi-final showing at the Mubadala Citi DC Open last week, had won her two previous meetings with Stearns and an early break put her in control of the first set.
- What tennis is live on Sky Sports 🎾📺
- US Open: Schedule and how to watch on Sky Sports 📝🖥️
- Tennis news | Latest scores, results and schedule 🎾
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
She broke again in a lengthy eighth game to seal the set, but fell a break down midway through the second as double faults crept into her game.
The British No 1 broke back to level at 4-4 and a final break completed a run of four successive games to clinch a place in the last 32.
Raducanu told Sky Sports: "I know Peyton is a really tough opponent, we've played two times in the past and always had really long matches. I'm really happy with how I came through in that match.
"I kind of lost my focus at some moments in the second set and she took advantage, but very happy that I came through against a top opponent and happy to extend my stay in Montreal.
"I just want to say thank you (to supporters), I saw the Union Jack in clutch moments and I was actually born in Canada, so to come back and to me it means so much to do well here and very happy to be into the next round."
Raducanu will face Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova in the third round after the American fifth seed beat New Zealand's Lulu Sun 6-4 7-6.
Bouchard loses to head into retirement
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard retired from professional tennis after the former world No 5 lost 6-2 3-6 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in the second round.
The 31-year-old, who announced earlier this month this would be her last tournament, looked swiftly lost the first set to 17th seed Bencic but rallied in the second, breaking with a blistering forehand to take a 5-3 lead before going on to level the match.
Bouchard then seized a 3-1 lead in the decider but Bencic clawed her way back and sealed victory when the Canadian's backhand drifted wide.
"It's so special to play my last match here in Montreal, on this court and in front of you guys," Bouchard said at an emotional retirement ceremony.
"I remember being a little kid, sitting in these stands hoping and dreaming that I would play on this court one day, so it feels like a full circle moment to finish my career here."
Bouchard's best year was 2014 when she reached the semi-finals of the French and Australian Opens, and the final of Wimbledon.Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.