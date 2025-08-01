Canadian Open: Coco Gauff overcomes more double-fault problems as Alexander Zverev records 500th ATP Tour victory
Coco Gauff admits her serve is "on a crutch" after latest Canadian Open victory; top seed Alexander Zverev records 500th career win in men's event; watch the US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app from August 24
Friday 1 August 2025 10:32, UK
Coco Gauff survived another erratic serving performance to reach the last 16 of the Canadian Open with victory over Veronika Kudermetova.
The world No 2 sent down 14 double-faults to add to the 23 she served up in the previous round against Danielle Collins, but a fightback from a set and a break down saw her progress 4-6 7-5 6-2 in Montreal.
Next up is a meeting with the last remaining home hope in the women's event, 18-year-old Victoria Mboko.
"It does give positives that I am winning these matches having literally one part of my game on a crutch," said Gauff, who came to Canada without a win since her triumph at the French Open.
"If I can stand on both feet, then I can only imagine that it will be a lot more straightforward and a lot easier for me."
Teenage wild card Mboko hit 32 winners on her way to a 1-6 6-3 6-0 win over Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, while fourth seed Mirra Andreeva was beaten by American McCartney Kessler.
Emma Navarro was another high-profile casualty, the eighth seed losing to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.
Zverev hits milestone in Toronto
In the men's event in Toronto, top seed Alexander Zverev recovered from losing the opening set against Matteo Arnaldo to record the 500th ATP Tour win of his career.
Zverev, who is just the third German man to achieve the feat after Boris Becker and Tommy Haas, won 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-2 to set up a last-16 meeting with Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.
"I think I started playing better from the baseline. The longer the match went on, I started to find my rhythm a bit," Zverev said.
"It was actually my backhand that was feeling a bit off in the beginning, which is strange. Doesn't happen very often. But after I found that shot, I was comfortable and I was happy about the level."
Third seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy is out, beaten in three sets by American Alex Michelsen, while defending champion Alexei Popyrin of Australia came through a late-night epic against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, winning 5-7 6-4 6-4.
Fifth seed Holger Rune awaits in the last 16.