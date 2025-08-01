Canadian Open: Coco Gauff overcomes more double-fault problems as Alexander Zverev records 500th ATP Tour victory

Coco Gauff survived another erratic serving performance to reach the last 16 of the Canadian Open with victory over Veronika Kudermetova.

The world No 2 sent down 14 double-faults to add to the 23 she served up in the previous round against Danielle Collins, but a fightback from a set and a break down saw her progress 4-6 7-5 6-2 in Montreal.

Next up is a meeting with the last remaining home hope in the women's event, 18-year-old Victoria Mboko.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It does give positives that I am winning these matches having literally one part of my game on a crutch," said Gauff, who came to Canada without a win since her triumph at the French Open.

"If I can stand on both feet, then I can only imagine that it will be a lot more straightforward and a lot easier for me."

Teenage wild card Mboko hit 32 winners on her way to a 1-6 6-3 6-0 win over Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, while fourth seed Mirra Andreeva was beaten by American McCartney Kessler.

Emma Navarro was another high-profile casualty, the eighth seed losing to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

Zverev hits milestone in Toronto

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In the men's event in Toronto, top seed Alexander Zverev recovered from losing the opening set against Matteo Arnaldo to record the 500th ATP Tour win of his career.

Zverev, who is just the third German man to achieve the feat after Boris Becker and Tommy Haas, won 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-2 to set up a last-16 meeting with Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

"I think I started playing better from the baseline. The longer the match went on, I started to find my rhythm a bit," Zverev said.

"It was actually my backhand that was feeling a bit off in the beginning, which is strange. Doesn't happen very often. But after I found that shot, I was comfortable and I was happy about the level."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alexander Zverev and Adam Walton stunned the crowd in Toronto with a magnificent 52-shot rally during their first-set tie-break at the National Bank Open

Third seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy is out, beaten in three sets by American Alex Michelsen, while defending champion Alexei Popyrin of Australia came through a late-night epic against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, winning 5-7 6-4 6-4.

Fifth seed Holger Rune awaits in the last 16.