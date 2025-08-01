Naomi Osaka through to last 16 in Montreal with commanding victory over Jelena Ostapenko
Unseeded Naomi Osaka looked strong against her seeded opponent and could now face world No 4 Jessica Pegula in the next round; The US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app from August 24
Friday 1 August 2025 21:09, UK
Naomi Osaka defeated Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets at the National Bank Open in Montreal to seal a place in the fourth round.
Osaka took an hour and 12 minutes to beat the Latvian, in an accomplished performance where she asserted herself both on and off serve.
The four-time Grand Slam champion, who is playing her first tournament with new coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, will now face Ostapenko's compatriot Anastasija Sevastova after she defeated third seed Jessica Pegula.
- What tennis is live on Sky Sports 🎾📺
- US Open: Schedule and how to watch on Sky Sports 📝🖥️
- Tennis news | Latest scores, results and schedule 🎾
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
Ostapenko, whom Osaka has previously referred to as her "favourite player" committed 37 unforced errors, which proved pivotal on Centre Court.
Osaka, though, believes her strong serving - which saw her win 71 per cent of her first serve points - was the key factor in deciding the outcome.
"Granted, she broke me a couple times," said Osaka. "But she's a really good returner, so I can't take that personally. I went in there knowing she's a great player, and if I give her a chance she's going to hit a winner on me, so I just tried to keep my pace and stay as solid as I could."
Osaka could be set for a quarter-final meeting with Emma Raducanu, if the Brit can win her next two matches - starting with the clash against Amanda Anisimova in the early hours of Saturday morning.Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.