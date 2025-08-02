Emma Raducanu: British No 1 suffers heavy defeat to Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova in Montreal

Emma Raducanu was dumped out of the National Bank Open in Montreal as she was beaten 6-2-6-1 by American fifth seed Amanda Anisimova.

Raducanu had won both of their previous meetings, but rarely looked like extending that run as she held her serve just once in either set.

The Brit will now have some time off before heading to play in Cincinnati where she will be seeded and a first round bye.

Anisimova came from 40-15 down to break Raducanu's serve in the second game of the match and, although the British No 1 broke back immediately, she was unable to fashion another break point in the contest.

Anisimova broke again to make it 3-1 and added a third break to wrap up the set.

Her dominance continued in the second set as Raducanu won just eight points on her own serve, avoiding the whitewash after losing the first five games before Anisimova served out for a place in the fourth round.

The breakdown

Anisimova hit 29 winners on the night to 25 unforced errors while Raducanu was able to hit just five winners against 22 unforced errors



Anisimova, currently ranked No 7 in the world, has now won 14 of her last 17 matches since the start of the grass court season and victory was her 29th in a row when she has won the first set.

She will face 10th seed Elina Svitolina or Anna Kalinskaya in the last 16.

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek needed little more than an hour to complete a 6-2 6-2 victory over Germany's Eva Lys, but Jessica Pegula's bid for a third straight Montreal title was ended by world No 386 Anastasija Sevastova.

The Latvian, a former world No 11 who has had lengthy spells out on maternity leave and with a torn ACL, beat the third seed 3-6 6-4 6-1.

