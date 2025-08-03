Coco Gauff: Rising star Victoria Mboko stuns top seed in just 62 minutes at National Bank Open in Montreal

Coco Gauff was sent crashing out of the National Bank Open in Montreal in straight sets by Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko.

The 18-year-old, ranked 85 in the world, needed just 62 minutes to beat the top seed 6-1 6-4 and book a place in the quarter-finals.

"Your support was incredible," Mboko told the crowd in French after a chorus of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" chants echoed around the venue. "I'm really happy to win today... It's incredible. I'm so happy to beat such a great champion."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Mboko started the year by tearing up the ITF circuit with five titles, including one as a qualifier and two doubles. She won an incredible 27 matches with one loss, made her WTA Tour debut in March and took Gauff to three sets in Rome in just her second event.

"I was actually really thinking about it a lot during the match," said Canadian prodigy Mboko. "I had flashbacks to when I played her in Rome a little bit. I just remember when she came out playing even better and stepped it up a bit better.

"I wanted to step my game up a little bit more and make sure I matched whatever she was producing, and I wanted to stay right there with her."

She raced through the first set in 25 minutes, breaking the American three times.

The second set was a tighter affair which went on serve for the first 11 games.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Gauff failed to convert three break points throughout the set, Mboko seizing on her sole opportunity to close out the victory.

World No 2 Gauff said: "She's very athletic. She's a great ball striker, and she seems pretty positive out there on the court, doesn't get really too negative.

"I don't know her too well, but l have spoken to her a little bit since Rome.

"I think she has a great support system around her, and I think that's important when you're young and on tour. Hopefully we have many more battles, and I look forward to playing her again in the future."

Mboko's rise 'nothing short of incredible'

Image: Mboko will face Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the last eight

Former Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard said Mboko's rise "has been nothing short of incredible".

"Anyone who knew her in Canadian tennis would not be surprised," said the recently-retired Canadian tennis star. "She has so much power to her game. I remember practising with her when she was 14,15 years old and she was smacking forehands and bowling me off the court, so we all knew she would be really good.

"I'm so happy to see it happening at such a big event like this as well. She seems to be handling the moment really well, taking it all in her stride and using it as motivation."

After her win over Gauff, Bouchard added: "I'm very impressed with how cool, calm and collected she was on the court. She looked much more mature than her 18 years of age. You see her on the court and she's handling it like she's done it a hundred times."

Rising star

Mboko is only the second wildcard in the Open Era to defeat the top seed at the Canadian Open after Stephanie Dubois in 2006 (versus Kim Clijsters)



She is also the youngest Canadian quarter-finalist at the Canadian Open since Helen Kelesi in 1987



Mboko, who began the season at No 333 in the WTA Rankings, came into the tournament at No 85. The win over Gauff sends her to No 53 in the live rankings. One more would take her to No 24



Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Mboko, who came through qualifying to reach the third round at the French Open and second round at Wimbledon, will face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the last eight after the Spaniard beat China's Lin Zhu 7-5 1-6 6-2.

Earlier, 24th-seeded Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine and ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan set up a quarter-final clash.

Kostyuk beat McCartney Kessler 5-7 6-3 6-3, and Rybakina came through against Dayana Yastremska 5-7 6-2 7-5.

Popyrin, De Minaur and Zverev advance in Toronto

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

On the men's side of the tournament, which is being held in Toronto, defending champion Alexei Popyrin claimed his second consecutive win over a former Top 5 player when he rallied from a set down to defeat fifth seed Holger Rune 4-6 6-2 6-3.

Alex Michelsen reached his first quarter-final of a Masters 1000 event with a 6-3 6-3 win over fellow American Learner Tien.

Michelsen, seeded 26th, will face hard-hitting 11th seed Karen Khachanov, who upset eighth seed Casper Ruud in their fourth round match 6-4 7-5.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Alex de Minaur, who triumphed at last month's Washington Open, advanced to the quarter-finals over fellow Australian Christopher O'Connell via walkover.

Meanwhile, Argentine Francisco Cerundolo was forced to retire early into the second set of his night match with Alexander Zverev due to an abdominal strain.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.