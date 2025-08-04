Novak Djokovic pulls out of Cincinnati Open and yet to play since Wimbledon as US Open approaches

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open and is unlikely to play again before the US Open gets under way later this month.

The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion has not played since his semi-final loss at Wimbledon in July and also recently skipped the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto.

Djokovic has won the US Open three times, the latest of which was in 2023 when he defeated Daniil Medvedev. He was dealt a shock early exit last year when he fell to Alexei Popyrin in four sets in the third round.

Image: Djokovic has not played since his semi-final loss at Wimbledon

The 38-year-old's victory at Flushing Meadows two years ago marks his most recent Grand Slam title, and so far this year, he has suffered semi-final defeats in all three majors.

Having lost to Carlos Alcaraz in back-to-back finals at Wimbledon, Djokovic this year saw his challenge ended by an imperious Jannik Sinner, who went on to beat the Spaniard for his first All England title.

Djokovic later insisted it would not be his final appearance at Wimbledon, pointing towards at least one more return to SW19.

He saw his charge at the Australian Open ended by a cruel muscle tear during his semi-final against Alexander Zverev at the beginning of the year, before also seemingly enduring an injury issue in his Wimbledon defeat to Sinner, raising further questions over his durability amid the latter years of his illustrious career.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.