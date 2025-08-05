Emma Raducanu: Rafael Nadal's former coach Francis Roig joins British No 1's coaching team full-time

Emma Raducanu has added Rafael Nadal's former coach Francis Roig to her team on a full-time basis ahead of this month's US Open, live on Sky Sports.

The 2021 champion at Flushing Meadows has worked with British coach Mark Petchey on an informal basis since March, enjoying a positive run of results.

However, Petchey's TV commitments meant he was always unable to become Raducanu's full-time coach and after a trial with Roig following Wimbledon, the 22-year-old will begin work with him at the Cincinnati Open this week after he agreed a contract until the end of 2025.

Image: Francis Roig worked alongside Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni for the majority of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career

Raducanu has struggled to settle with a coach in recent years until her part-time work with Petchey started to pay dividends earlier this season.

A WTA 1000 quarter-final showing at the Miami Open in March was followed by a round-of-16 run at the Italian Open before she made the last eight in the first women's tournament at Queen's Club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the quarter-final match between Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Aryna Sabalenka proved too strong for Raducanu in round three at Wimbledon, but this was backed up by a semi-final at the Citi Open in Washington as the British No 1 - ranked 33rd in the world currently - targets being seeded at the US Open later this month.

Spanish coach Roig worked with Nadal alongside Nadal's uncle Toni for the majority of the 22-time grand slam champion's career and more recently was part of Matteo Berrettini's backroom staff.

