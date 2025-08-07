Victoria Mboko: Who is teenager taking tennis world by storm after winning Canadian Open final?

If you're a tennis fan, you've probably heard the name Victoria Mboko in the last few weeks.

Mboko is taking the tennis world by storm after beating Naomi Osaka in the National Bank Open final in Montreal. The 18-year-old had already defeated 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals, after upset wins over top seed Coco Gauff and Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Congolese parents, Victoria Mboko grew up in Toronto. Mboko began 2025 by winning four consecutive ITF World Tennis Tour events in January and February before claiming a fifth title in March. She remains in second place on the ITF World Tennis Tour for most women's singles titles won this year. Mboko showed promise as a junior. She won her first professional singles title at the ITF W25 tournament in Saskatoon in 2022, a title she successfully defended in 2023. Mboko began 2025 ranked at No 333 and has since risen 248 places to No 85. She is projected to be No 24 when the rankings are updated next Monday following her victory in Montreal. She then qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at the French Open, where she reached the third round, before stunning 25th-seeded Magdalena Frech in the first round at Wimbledon. Mboko is coached by former world No 3, 1998 Wimbledon finalist and 1997 Billie Jean King Cup champion Nathalie Tauziat.

"I watched her play," Osaka said of Mboko ahead of their final meeting. "I thought it was really impressive how she stayed calm. That's really impressive for an 18-year-old.

"It's really cool, I guess, that she's doing this at her home tournament."

Who is Mboko?

Mboko is an 18-year-old American-born, Canadian-raised tennis player and is the youngest of four tennis-playing siblings.

She showed promise as a junior, making her WTA Tour main-draw debut at 15 years old at the 2022 Canadian Open in the doubles draw, partnering Kayla Cross.

Her first singles appearance came at the 2022 Championnats Banque Nationale de Granby, where she received a wild card and lost to fellow Canadian Rebecca Marino.

What tournaments has Mboko won?

She won her first professional singles title at the ITF W25 tournament in Saskatoon in 2022, a title she successfully defended in 2023.

Mboko began the year ranked No 333. She started 2025 playing in a pair of ITF W35s in the Caribbean and won both of them.

But it didn't stop there.

Victoria Mboko tournament titles Saskatoon Challenger, Canada, 2022

Saskatoon Challenger, Canada, 2023

ITF Darmstadt, Germany, 2024

ITF Le Lamentin (Martinique), France, Jan 2025

ITF Petit-Bourg (Guadeloupe), France, Jan 2025

Georgia's Rome Tennis Open, United States, Jan 2025

ITF Manchester, United Kingdom, Feb 2025

Porto Women's Indoor ITF, Portugal, March 2025

National Bank Open, WTA 1000, Canada, August 2025

The teenager racked up 33 wins and just three losses, and is projected to reach world No 24 when the rankings are updated next week.

Mboko received a Miami wildcard, where she claimed her first tour-level victory over Camila Osorio, before pushing Spain's Paula Badosa to a decider, which the teen lost.

She then qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at the French Open, where she reached the third round, before stunning 25th-seeded Magdalena Frech as a lucky loser in the first round at Wimbledon.

Mboko is the first Canadian to reach the WTA 1000 event's final since Bianca Andreescu's title run in 2019. She's also the youngest woman to reach the semis since Belinda Bencic's 2015 win in Toronto.

What do tennis experts and players think?

Former Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard said Mboko's rise "has been nothing short of incredible".

The recently-retired tennis star said: "Anyone who knew her in Canadian tennis would not be surprised. She has so much power to her game. I remember practising with her when she was 14 or 15 years old and she was smacking forehands and bowling me off the court, so we all knew she would be really good.

"I'm so happy to see it happening at such a big event like this as well. She seems to be handling the moment really well, taking it all in her stride and using it as motivation."

After her win over Gauff, Bouchard said: "I'm very impressed with how cool, calm and collected she was on the court. She looked much more mature than her 18 years of age. You see her on the court and she's handling it like she's done it a hundred times."

Gauff was sent crashing out of the National Bank Open in Montreal in straight sets by Mboko, but praised the teenager's efforts.

"She's very athletic. She's a great ball striker, and she seems pretty positive out there on the court, doesn't get really too negative," Gauff said.

"I don't know her too well, but l have spoken to her a little bit since Rome.

"I think she has a great support system around her, and that's important when you're young and on tour. Hopefully, we have many more battles, and I look forward to playing her again in the future."

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina, who went down to a 1-6 7-5 7-6 (7-4) defeat to teenager Mboko in the semi-finals, said: "I think that she served really well in these important moments. Overall, I think it was a very close match, like a big fight. So it could go any way, but went hers. I think she played also really well."

