Naomi Osaka through to Canadian Open semi-finals to earn US Open seed

Naomi Osaka secured a seeded spot at the US Open as she powered into the National Bank Open semi-final in Montreal, sweeping past Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-2 in the last eight.

It continues the four-time Grand Slam champion's best performance in a WTA 1000 tournament since reaching the final in Miami in 2022. The former world No 1 stepped away from tennis for 15 months towards the end of that season and had daughter Shai in July 2023.

Osaka had already climbed to world No 34 in the live WTA rankings prior to her straight-sets win over Svitolina that sets up a semi-final meeting with Clara Tauson, who eliminated sixth seed Madison Keys 6-1 6-4 in their quarter-final.

The victory earns Osaka a seeded spot at the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, where the 27-year-old is a two-time winner - in 2018 and 2020 - among the top 32 players in the world..

"I'm really happy. I'm also really excited," Osaka said. "After Wimbledon [a third-round loss], I was really disappointed, and then I just kind of let go of my expectations. And now we're here.

"I find it kind of ironic, but I'm happy about it."

Osaka got to the final of the ASB Classic final in Auckland to begin this season, where she also faced Tauson, but had to retire due to an abdominal injury after winning the first set 6-4.

Canadian teenage sensation Victoria Mboko takes on Elena Rybakina in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old, who is playing in her first main draw at her home tournament in Canada, will rise into the WTA's top 50 after beginning the year outside the top 300.

Fritz and Shelton set up rare all-American semi-final

In the men's tournament, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton both won their respective matches at the National Bank Open to set up the first all-American semi-final at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in 15 years.

Wednesday's meeting between Fritz and Shelton will be the first time since Andy Roddick beat Mardy Fish at the Cincinnati Open in 2010.

The second-seeded Fritz beat Andrey Rublev 6-3 7-6 (7-4), hitting 20 aces in the process, including one that finished off the match.

"It was clean," Fritz said of his performance. "I'm happy with everything."

Shelton, the No 4 seed, then beat Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-4 to see the 22-year-old secure a first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final. Fritz won their only previous meeting in 2023 at Indian Wells.

"He's a big-match player," Shelton said. "He's been carrying the flag for the United States in the big tournaments as of late. He's clutch, serves well. We're great friends.

"It's a match that I'm really excited about."

Roddick was the last American men's player to win a Grand Slam when he won the US Open in 2003.

"I have no doubt that one of us is going to get it at some point," said Shelton. "Who knows who it is? You guys just got to wait and see. American tennis is in a really good place."

The other men's semi-final will see top-seeded Alexander Zverev take on Karen Khachanov, with the final on Thursday.

