Cincinnati Open 2025: Emma Raducanu faces Aryna Sabalenka in repeat of Wimbledon clash in US Open tune-up event

Emma Raducanu will face Aryna Sabalenka in the third round of the Cincinnati Open on Monday at 6pm, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Raducanu, seeded No 30, received a first-round bye before comfortably beating Olga Danilovic in the second round in straight sets.

It means Raducanu will play world No 1 Sabalenka, two months on from their intense Wimbledon clash where the British player pushed her opponent hard in a two-set defeat.

The heat in Cincinnati could play a role with temperatures expected to reach 33*C.

Image: Emma Raducanu lost out to Aryna Sabalenka in their last meeting in the third round at Wimbledon

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, is hoping to continue her recent resurgence ahead of her return to Flushing Meadows - the final Grand Slam tournament of the season, live on Sky Sports from August 24.

Her season highlights include a quarter-final run at the Miami Open, a round-of-16 finish at the Italian Open, and a last-eight showing at Queen's Club.

Raducanu also reached the semi-finals at the Citi Open in Washington following a third-round exit at Wimbledon to world No 1 Sabalenka.

No other Brits left

Image: Cameron Norrie was the final British male singles player to lose at the Cincinnati Open

Raducanu is the last Brit left in the men's and women's singles draw.

Cameron Norrie lost his opening match to Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round, while Jacob Fearnley suffered the same fate as Katie Boutler, exiting the tournament in the first round with defeat to Belgian Zizou Bergs on his Cincinnati debut.

Sonay Kartal made a name for herself this summer with a fourth-round run at Wimbledon and has broken into the world's top 50. She lost her opening match against former champion and 2022 WTA Finals winner Caroline Garcia 5-7 6-4 6-3.

When is the Cincinnati Open 2025?

The Cincinnati Open is played from Tuesday August 5 until Monday August 18 - live on Sky Sports.

The day sessions begin at 4pm UK time, while the night sessions start at 11pm.

Novak Djokovic is set to enter the US Open without playing in any warm-up tournaments after he pulled out of the tournament. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and rival Carlos Alcaraz both return after a near month-long absence, as does defending women's champion Sabalenka.

US Open announces record prize money

Image: Jannik Sinner (L) defeated Taylor Fritz (R) to win the 2024 US Open title at Flushing Meadows

The US Open has announced £67m ($90m) in prize money will be on offer at this year's final major, up from £56m ($75m) in 2024.

The men's and women's singles winners will earn £3.7m ($5m), the largest champions' payout.

Djokovic, Gauff, and 2024 US Open champions Sabalenka and Sinner were among the 20 players who signed a letter to the chiefs of the four Grand Slam events in March seeking more prize money.

The players are in discussions with the other major tournaments - Wimbledon, French Open, and Australian Open - to secure a higher payout.

At Wimbledon, where Sinner and Swiatek were crowned champions in 2025, the prize money increased around seven per cent, with the singles champions receiving £2.9m ($4m) apiece.

