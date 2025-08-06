Cincinnati Open 2025: Emma Raducanu on collision course with Katie Boulter ahead of US Open

Emma Raducanu could face Katie Boulter in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, as both ramp up their preparations for the US Open.

Raducanu, seeded No 30, has received a first-round bye and will meet British rival Boulter, providing she comes through her first-round clash with Serbia's Olga Danilovic.

Boulter holds a perfect head-to-head record against Raducanu, including a semi-final win en route to defending her Nottingham Open title in 2024.

Brits in action at Cincinnati Open

Emma Raducanu (30) first-round bye



Katie Boulter vs Olga Danilovic (Srb)



Sonay Kartal vs Caroline Garcia (Fra)



Cameron Norrie (32) first-round bye



Jacob Fearnley vs Zizou Bergs (Bel)



Both players are using the WTA 1000 event as a key warm-up for the final Grand Slam tournament of the season, live on Sky Sports from August 24.

Their potential path to the final could include clashes with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, world No 2 Coco Gauff and No 3 Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, is hoping to continue her recent resurgence and secure a seeded spot ahead of her return to Flushing Meadows.

Her season highlights include a quarter-final run at the Miami Open, a round-of-16 finish at the Italian Open, and a last-eight showing at Queen's Club.

Raducanu also reached the semi-finals at the Citi Open following a third-round exit at Wimbledon to world No 1 Sabalenka.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the WTA match between Amanda Anisimova and Raducanu at the National Bank Open

Other Brits in action...

Image: Cameron Norrie is seeded at the Cincinnati Open

Sonay Kartal made a name for herself this summer with a fourth-round run at Wimbledon and has broken into the world's top 50. She will open against former champion and 2022 WTA Finals winner Caroline Garcia.

A win would book her a second-round clash with 11th seed Karolina Muchova.

In the men's draw, Britain's Cameron Norrie received a first-round bye and will face either Roberto Bautista Agut or Daniel Altmaier in round two. Waiting in the third round could be fifth seed Ben Shelton.

Jacob Fearnley is back in the USA where he made a name for himself in the NCAA just a couple of seasons ago. He will make his debut against Belgian Zizou Berg.

If Fearnley wins the opening-round match, he will play 31st seed Lorenzo Sonego before a potential clash with fourth seed Taylor Fritz.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

When is the Cincinnati Open 2025?

The Cincinnati Open is played from Tuesday August 5 until Monday August 18 - live on Sky Sports.

After two days of qualifying, the main draw gets under way on Thursday August 7.

The day sessions begin at 4pm UK time, while the night sessions start at 11pm.

Novak Djokovic is set to enter the US Open without playing in any warm-up tournaments after he pulled out of the tournament. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and rival Carlos Alcaraz both return after a near month-long absence, as does defending women's champion Sabalenka.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

US Open announces record prize money

Image: Jannik Sinner (L) defeated Taylor Fritz (R) to win the 2024 US Open title at Flushing Meadows

The US Open has announced £67m ($90m) in prize money will be on offer at this year's final major, up from £56m ($75m) in 2024.

The men's and women's singles winners will earn £3.7m ($5m), the largest champions' payout.

Djokovic, Gauff, and 2024 US Open champions Sabalenka and Sinner were among the 20 players who signed a letter to the chiefs of the four Grand Slam events in March seeking more prize money.

The players are in discussions with the other major tournaments - Wimbledon, French Open, and Australian Open - to secure a higher payout.

At Wimbledon, where Sinner and Swiatek were crowned champions in 2025, the prize money increased around seven per cent, with the singles champions receiving £2.9m ($4m) apiece.

Watch the US Open in New York live on Sky Sports from August 24 to September 7, or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.