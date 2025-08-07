Emma Raducanu 'excited' by new coach Francis Roig as US Open preparations step up in Cincinnati

Emma Raducanu hopes her new coaching set up, adding Rafael Nadal's former coach Francis Roig to her team, will help her improve "against the very top" in the game.

The 2021 US Open champion has worked with British coach Mark Petchey on an informal basis since March, enjoying a positive run of results.

However, Petchey's TV commitments meant he was always unable to become Raducanu's full-time coach and after a trial with Roig following Wimbledon, the 22-year-old has begun working with him in an official capacity - contracted until the end of 2025 - ahead of this week's Cincinnati Open.

Image: Roig (L) was part of Rafael Nadal's coacing set up for the majority of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career

"It's going really well," Raducanu said of the new partnership. "It's my second day with him here, but I did a few days in London before I came out here.

"He's obviously got a bank of experience; I'm very excited to continue working with him and to have him on my side."

Raducanu has enjoyed a strong 2024 so far, reaching the quarter-finals of the Miami Open in March, the round of 16 at the Italian Open and last eight at Queen's Club.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka proved too strong in round three at Wimbledon, but this was backed up by a semi-final at the Citi Open in Washington to see Raducanu back as British No 1 and move up to 33rd in the WTA rankings.

Spanish coach Roig worked alongside Nadal's uncle Toni for the majority of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career.

On any specific targets she has with Roig, Raducanu added: "I'm working on the quality of my shots and to be better. Against the very top, that's what it needs. It needs to improve.

"I'm going to try and be pretty patient but I'm hoping with time that will improve."

Raducanu, who has a first-round bye, could potentially face fellow Brit and friend Katie Boulter in her opening match of the Cincinnati Open, provided Boulter comes through her first-round game with Olga Danilovic.

Image: Katie Boulter and Raducanu could face each other in the second round of the Cincinnati Open

Both players are using the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati as a key warm-up for the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the season live on Sky Sports from August 24.

"I'm very happy to be here in Cincy and feeling good about everything overall," Raducanu said.

"Last year I didn't play so much after Wimbledon, but I have a few points to defend in Seoul. It's great to have this much of the year left and not much to defend.

"I think the goal for the rest of this season is to be seeded for Australia [in January] and, honestly, results aside, it's just to improve the feeling I have on the court - to feel I have less holes, and to feel like I can step on court and match pretty much anyone.

"That's the goal, but I think it's going to take a lot more time to do that."

