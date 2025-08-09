Cincinnati Open: Emma Raducanu romps to straight-sets win over Olga Danilovic to book spot in last 32

Emma Raducanu romped to a straight-sets victory over Olga Danilovic to book her spot in the last 32 of the Cincinnati Open.

The British number one marked her first match since Rafael Nadal's former coach Francis Roig joined her team with a confident 6-3 6-2 victory.

Roig may not have been overly impressed when Raducanu was broken to love in the first game, but the 2021 US Open champion responded well.

After four breaks of serve between the pair in the opening six games, Raducanu came from 30-0 down to grab another for 5-3 in the first set.

She won seven points in a row to bring up three set points and took the first with an ace.

In the second, Raducanu gave her Serbian opponent nothing for free, drawing out errors and eventually earning a break for 3-2.

She did not drop another game, wrapping up a fine victory in an hour and 20 minutes.

The 22-year-old could face world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round in a repeat of her Wimbledon defeat last month.

Sinner continues hunt for back-to-back titles as Swiatek cruises through

Elsewhere, Jannik Sinner romped to a 6-1 6-1 victory over Daniel Elahi Galan as he looks to retain his title.

In his first match since his Wimbledon triumph over Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner wrapped up his win in under an hour, dropping just two games.

He will now face either Sebastian Baez or David Goffin in the round of 32.

Anastasia Potapova could be forgiven for not looking forward to her match against Iga Swiatek in the second round at the Cincinnati Open given last time they met - in the fourth round at Roland Garros last year - Potapova fell to a 6-0 6-0 defeat.

Although the Russian fared better in Saturday's rematch, it was another straightforward win for third seed Swiatek who prevailed 6-1 6-4.

The six-time Grand Slam champion, who most recently suffered a surprise defeat in the fourth round of the Canadian Open, delivered a powerful serving performance and saved all five break points she faced - including three as she served for the match.

The Wimbledon champion will next face No 25 seed Marta Kostyuk in the third round. Swiatek has yet to drop a set to Kostyuk in four previous meetings.

