US Open mixed doubles 2025: Schedule, pairings, UK time as Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams star

The 2025 US Open is set to start in fresh and spectacular fashion with star-studded pairings competing in an all-new mixed doubles event.

The organisers of the New York tournament are attempting to transform the mixed doubles into a headline start to the event, with some of the biggest names in the game teaming up.

Former US Open singles champions Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz are among the pairings that tennis fans will be able to watch live on Sky Sports during the two-day event from August 19-20.

Sky Sports will also show live coverage of the 2025 US Open singles tournaments, which follow from August 24 to September 7.

Here is everything you need to know about the mixed doubles event...

When is the US Open mixed doubles tournament?

The mixed doubles event at the US Open will take place across Tuesday 19 and Wednesday 20 August, ahead of the start of the singles events on Sunday 24 August.

The competition has been scheduled earlier to encourage singles stars to compete, and to give the mixed doubles event top billing.

Play will begin on Tuesday 19 August at 4pm UK time with a day session, before the tournament concludes on Wednesday 20 August with a night session at Flushing Meadows.

Day two of the competition being a night session means that, in terms of UK time, play will start at 12am on Thursday 21 August.

The first day will be played across both Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium, with just the former hosting the second day.

Who is playing US Open mixed doubles?

The event will feature 16 teams: the top eight teams with the best combined singles rankings and eight wild cards.

For example, if Player 1 is ranked world No 21 and Player 2 is ranked world No 7, they have a combined ranking of 28.

British No 1 Jack Draper has re-paired with Jessica Pegula, while world No 1 Jannik Sinner plays alongside 10-time grand slam women's doubles champion Katerina Siniakova.

Raducanu and Alcaraz have been confirmed as wild card entries, as have 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and his partner Olga Danilovic, while 45-year-old great Venus Williams will compete with Reilly Opelka.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won the 2024 US Open mixed doubles title and will play as a wild card entry.

Full US Open mixed doubles draw

Top Half

(1) Jessica Pegula and (1) Jack Draper vs Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic vs Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

(3) Iga Swiatek and (3) Casper Ruud vs Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe

Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils vs Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti

Bottom Half

Katerina Siniakova and Jannik Sinner vs Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev

Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton vs (4) Amanda Anisimova and (4) Holger Rune

Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka vs Karolína Muchova and Andrey Rublev

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori vs (2) Elena Rybakina and (2) Taylor Fritz

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Tuesday's Order of Play - first round and quarter-finals

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Match 1 (R1): Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils vs Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti

Match 2 (R1): Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud vs Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe

Match 3 (QF): Winners of Match 1 vs Winners of Match 2

Match 4 (R1): Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper vs Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

Match 5 (R1): Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic vs Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

Match 6 (QF): Winners of Match 4 vs Winners of Match 5

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Match 1 (R1): Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori vs Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz

Match 2 (R1): Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka vs Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev

Match 3 (QF): Winners of Match 1 vs Winners of Match 2

Match 4 (R1): Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton vs Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune

Match 5 (R1): Katerina Siniakova and Jannik Sinner vs Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev

Match 6 (QF): Winners of Match 4 vs Winners of Match 5

What is the format of the mixed doubles event?

The updated mixed doubles championship will consist of best-of-three-set matches, with short sets of up to four games. If each team claims four games in a set, they'll then play a tiebreak.

There will be no-ad in games that reach a score of deuce (40-all), meaning that the winner of the next point from that scoreline wins the game.

If the teams split sets, a 10-point match tiebreak will be played instead of a third set. The first team to earn 10 points in the tiebreak, with an advantage of two or more points, will win the match.

The Final will also be a best-of-three-set match, but with sets in this instance maxing out at six games. It will also have no-ad scoring though and will substitute a third set for a 10-point match tiebreak if teams split sets.

Additionally, if teams split games in any given set, they will play a tiebreak.

What is the prize money?

Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-up: $400,000

Semi-finalist: $200,000

Quarter-finalist: $100,000

Round of 16: $20,000

How to watch on Sky Sports

Watch the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, as well as the new reimagined mixed doubles tournament, exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis, with any match available via Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports Tennis can be found on the linear channel number 407, while Sky Sports+ is number 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for customers in the Republic of Ireland.

You can also head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams via the event centres.

Don't have a subscription? No problem. You can also stream the US Open on Sky Sports Tennis and more live sport with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

Across Sky Sports' channels, as well as our digital and social channels, tennis fans can enjoy extensive coverage of the final Grand Slam of 2025, including both the men's and women's singles, alongside the respective doubles tournaments, mixed doubles, juniors, and wheelchair competitions.

There will be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis, features and videos.

Watch the US Open in New York live on Sky Sports from August 24 to September 7, or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.