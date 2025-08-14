Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner marches into semi-finals with crushing win over Felix Auger-Aliassime

Jannik Sinner extended his winning run on hard courts to 25 matches with a ruthless dismissal of Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals.

Playing in his first tournament since lifting his fourth grand slam title at Wimbledon, the world No 1 and defending champion powered to a 6-0 6-2 victory over Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime had won both his previous matches against Sinner but could offer little resistance here, with the Italian beginning and ending the contest with runs of six games in a row.

Sinner has not been beaten on his favourite surface since a loss to Carlos Alcaraz in Beijing in early October last year.

Image: Jannik Sinner was in rutheless form against Felix Auger-Aliassime

He will now face either either Holger Rune or French qualifier Terence Atmane, who stunned Taylor Fritz in the previous round.

"I felt that I was returning very well," he said.

"I think that was the key point, which gave me the confidence to serve well. I had a small drop in the second set when he broke me. It could have been a small change but I am happy I broke him back quite early."

Second seed Alcaraz plays his quarter-final on Friday evening against Andrey Rublev, the ninth seed, with the Spaniard on the other side of the draw to Sinner. The pair therefore remain on course for a fourth final meeting of 2025, as they complete their preparations for the US Open, live on Sky Sports from August 24.

Gauff sets up Paolini quarter-final

The 2023 champion Coco Gauff booked her place in her second Cincinnati Open quarter-final with a 6-2 6-4 win over Italian Lucia Bronzetti.

World No 2 had received a third-round walkover from Dayana Yastremska and will now face Jasmine Paolini, who beat former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-1 6-2.

