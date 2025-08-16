US Open mixed doubles: Jack Draper re-pairs with Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka pulls out of new-look event

British No 1 Jack Draper has re-paired with Jessica Pegula for the reimagined US Open mixed doubles tournament after Paula Badosa pulled out, while world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka also withdrew.

Jannik Sinner, who along with Sabalenka will defend their singles crowns at Flushing Meadows from Sunday, August 24 - live on Sky Sports - is currently without a mixed doubles partner after Emma Navarro instead signed up to play in the US Open warm-up event in Monterrey.

Sinner has until 2pm on Sunday, August 17 to repair with an alternative partner to maintain a direct entry into the competition based on his singles ranking, otherwise the world No 1 would have to rely on a wild card in order to compete.

Sabalenka was originally due to compete alongside the injured Grigor Dimitrov and has opted not to re-pair with an alternative men's play.

Traditionally played in the latter stages of Grand Slams, US Open organisers announced earlier this year they would hold the mixed doubles tournament over two days in the week before the main tournament in an attempt to attract more high-profile players.

Image: Aryna Sabalenka won't compete in the reimagined US Open mixed doubles tournament

The mixed doubles championship will take place on August 19 and 20, with a reduced format of first-to-four-game sets and no-ad scoring, while there is $1m (£750,000) in prize money at stake for the winners.

The top eight teams with the best combined singles ranking - which includes Draper and Pegula - qualify directly, with eight further teams given wild card spots.

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz have been confirmed as wild card entries, as have 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and his partner Olga Danilovic, while 45-year-old great Venus Williams will compete with Reilly Opelka.

Image: Britain's Emma Raducanu has been paired with Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open mixed doubles

Two final wild card pairings are yet to be announced, with Britain's Katie Boulter and fiance Alex de Minaur - ranked 50th and eighth in the world, respectively - hopeful of claiming one of the available spots.

Reimagined US Open mixed doubles championship pairings

Direct entrants



Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud

Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz

Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune

Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev

Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti

Image: Venus Williams will compete in the US Open mixed doubles at the age of 45

Wild card entries



Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe

Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton

Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

