US Open mixed doubles: Jack Draper re-pairs with Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka pulls out of new-look event

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz among the wild card teams announced by the US Tennis Association for its mixed doubles event on August 19-20; The US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app from August 24

Saturday 16 August 2025 09:03, UK

Jack Draper who has gone from dangerous floater to bona fide challenger for the biggest titles over the past year. Issue date: Wednesday Jun
Image: Jack Draper will now participate alongside American Jessica Pegula in the mixed doubles event

British No 1 Jack Draper has re-paired with Jessica Pegula for the reimagined US Open mixed doubles tournament after Paula Badosa pulled out, while world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka also withdrew.

Jannik Sinner, who along with Sabalenka will defend their singles crowns at Flushing Meadows from Sunday, August 24 - live on Sky Sports - is currently without a mixed doubles partner after Emma Navarro instead signed up to play in the US Open warm-up event in Monterrey.

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka react to their winning moments at the US Open last year.

Sinner has until 2pm on Sunday, August 17 to repair with an alternative partner to maintain a direct entry into the competition based on his singles ranking, otherwise the world No 1 would have to rely on a wild card in order to compete.

Sabalenka was originally due to compete alongside the injured Grigor Dimitrov and has opted not to re-pair with an alternative men's play.

Traditionally played in the latter stages of Grand Slams, US Open organisers announced earlier this year they would hold the mixed doubles tournament over two days in the week before the main tournament in an attempt to attract more high-profile players.

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Image: Aryna Sabalenka won't compete in the reimagined US Open mixed doubles tournament

The mixed doubles championship will take place on August 19 and 20, with a reduced format of first-to-four-game sets and no-ad scoring, while there is $1m (£750,000) in prize money at stake for the winners.

The top eight teams with the best combined singles ranking - which includes Draper and Pegula - qualify directly, with eight further teams given wild card spots.

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz have been confirmed as wild card entries, as have 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and his partner Olga Danilovic, while 45-year-old great Venus Williams will compete with Reilly Opelka.

Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz
Image: Britain's Emma Raducanu has been paired with Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open mixed doubles

Two final wild card pairings are yet to be announced, with Britain's Katie Boulter and fiance Alex de Minaur - ranked 50th and eighth in the world, respectively - hopeful of claiming one of the available spots.

Reimagined US Open mixed doubles championship pairings

Direct entrants

Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper
Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud
Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz
Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune
Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev
Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev
Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti

Venus Williams celebrates her win over Peyton Stearns during a match at the Citi Open tennis tournament Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Image: Venus Williams will compete in the US Open mixed doubles at the age of 45

Wild card entries

Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe
Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic
Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz
Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton
Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

