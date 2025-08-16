Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz book final meeting after convincing semi-final wins over Terence Atmane and Alexander Zverev
Jannik Sinner continued his 26-match winning streak on hard courts as he defeated Terence Atmane; the world No 1 will face Carlos Alcaraz in Monday's final after the Spaniard beat Alexander Zverev; watch the Cincinnati Open and US Open - from August 24 - live on Sky Sports
Sunday 17 August 2025 08:29, UK
Defending champion Jannik Sinner celebrated his 24th birthday by booking a place in the final of the Cincinnati Open, where he'll face Carlos Alcaraz.
The world No 1 beat the tournament's surprise package Terence Atmane in straight sets, 7-6 6-2, to claim his 200th ATP Tour victory on a hard court and his 26th straight victory on the surface.
Alcaraz advanced to his seventh consecutive tour-level final by seeing off an ailing Alexander Zverev in straight sets, 6-4 6-3, in the second semi-final.
It means that the world's top two in the men's game are set for another showdown following title matches in Rome, and in Grand Slam finals at the French Open and Wimbledon already this season.
Alcaraz won the first two of those meetings, before Sinner clinched his first Wimbledon win by defeating the two-time reigning champion.
The final in Cincinnati takes place on Monday - live on Sky Sports - building up to to the final slam of the year, the US Open from August 24, also live on Sky.
Alcaraz earned the crucial break in the seventh game of the opening set against Zverev, who was suddenly struggling to move around the court early in the second.
Two games in, the German third seed was sat against the back wall grimacing in pain and did well to finish the match but was barely going through the motions in the latter stages as Alcaraz breezed through to the final.
"Happy for the final but feeling bad for Sasha," Alcaraz wrote on the camera lens after his win. "Wish you all the best."
Sinner did not face a single break point throughout the semi-final win over Atmane, securing his place in the tournament showpiece after one hour and 26 minutes on court.
"It was a very tough challenge," said Sinner. "Every time you play against something completely new, it's difficult, but playing against this guy in the later stages of a tournament is even more difficult.
"The pressure is higher and you know they deserve to be there. He has beaten incredible players throughout his wins.
"I knew that I had to be very careful, and my mindset was in a good spot. I felt like I handled the situations on the court very well."
