Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner through to final after beating Terence Atmane in straight sets

Defending champion Jannik Sinner celebrated his 24th birthday by booking a place in the final of the Cincinnati Open.

The world No 1 beat the tournament's surprise package Terence Atmane in straight sets, 7-6 6-2, to claim his 200th ATP Tour victory on a hard court, and his 26th straight victory on the surface.

The Italian did not face a single break point throughout the semi-final clash securing his place in the tournament showpiece after one hour and 26 minutes on court.

"It was a very tough challenge," said Sinner. "Every time you play against something completely new, it's difficult, but playing against this guy in the later stages of a tournament is even more difficult.

"The pressure is higher and you know they deserve to be there. He has beaten incredible players throughout his wins.

"I knew that I had to be very careful, and my mindset was in a good spot. I felt like I handled the situations on the court very well."

Familiar foe Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev will await Sinner in Monday's final.

