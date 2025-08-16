Cincinnati Open: Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina to reach final
Sunday 17 August 2025 22:49, UK
Iga Swiatek continued her emphatic form as she beat Elena Rybakina in straight sets to reach the Cincinnati Open final on Sunday.
The recently-crowned Wimbledon champion overcame an early first-set deficit with four straight games on her way to securing a hard-fought 7-5 6-3 victory in 98 minutes.
Third-seed Swiatek will now face the winner of Sunday's second semi-final between seventh seed Jasmine Paolini and Veronika Kudermetova.
The win means Swiatek becomes the second player to officially clinch her place at the WTA Finals.
"That was a tough match. At the beginning the level was pretty crazy, we played so fast that sometimes we couldn't even run to the second ball," Swiatek said during her on-court interview.
"But I was there to play with intensity and good quality and I am super happy with the performance. I served much better so for sure it helped and I wouldn't change anything."
The ninth-seeded Rybakina impressed in the early stages as she built a 5-3 lead in the opening set in her bid to follow up her victory over world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the previous round.
But back came a ruthless Swiatek to draw level before breaking Rybakina for a second time to eventually rescue the set.
It was largely one-way traffic from there onwards as Swiatek claimed a swift break for a 3-1 lead, before the Pole fought back from 15-40 down to make it 5-2 and pave the way to victory on serve.
