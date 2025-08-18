US Open mixed doubles draw: Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper to play each other in first round of revamped tournament
Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz to play Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in Tuesday's first round of the new-look, star-studded US Open mixed doubles tournament, which also features Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic; watch live on Sky Sports on Tuesday and Wednesday
Monday 18 August 2025 07:01, UK
British number ones Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu will face each other in the first round of the revamped US Open mixed doubles.
The mixed doubles has been moved to before the main tournament on August 19 and 20, with one million dollars (£750,000) in prize money at stake for the winners of the 16-pair event.
Draper will play with American Jessica Pegula after their original partners, Paula Badosa and Tommy Paul, both withdrew.
With both inside the top five in the singles rankings, the pair have been handed the top seeding and will kick off their campaign against wild card pair Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz.
The winners could face 24-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic and his partner Olga Danilovic if the Serbian pair overcome Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev.
Venus Williams, at the age of 45, faces Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev alongside compatriot Reilly Opelka.
