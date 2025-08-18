Jannik Sinner: World No 1 faces fitness race for US Open after shock retirement against Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati Open final

Jannik Sinner retired after just five games against Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final at the Cincinnati Open due to illness.

In the latest instalment of what was expected to be another classic match between male tennis' top two players, Sinner visibly struggled from the off and was broken three times by Alcaraz before retiring at 5-0 down in the first set.

The world No 1 told officials "I feel really bad, I feel so sorry for the fans" before embracing with Alcaraz to confirm his decision and now faces a race to recover in time for his US Open title defence in New York, with the tournament starting this Sunday live on Sky Sports.

"I'm super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday, I didn't feel great. I thought I would get better during the night but it got worse," said Sinner, who held his stomach at times during the 23 minutes of play.

"I tried to come out and make it a small match but I couldn't handle more. I'm very sorry for all of you. I know some of you on Monday have to work or do something else, so I'm really sorry."

The shock result means Sinner's run of 26 consecutive hard court wins is over and Alcaraz has now won eight ATP 1000 events.

Alcaraz, who already has six titles to his name in 2025, will travel to New York to play in the mixed doubles competition alongside Britain's Emma Raducanu on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports, with Sinner expected to withdraw from the two-day event.

Image: Jannik Sinner leaves the court after retiring from the Cincinnati Open through illness

"It's not the way I want to win matches or the trophy," said Alcaraz.

"I know and understand how you [Sinner] feel right now. I can't say anything you don't know.

"You are a true champion and I'm sure you will come back better, even stronger. You always do and that's what true champions do. Sorry, and come back stronger."

Image: Carlos Alcaraz clinched his eighth career ATP 1000 Masters title

Will Sinner be ready for the US Open?

Sinner is the defending US Open champion in the men's singles but should be ready for Flushing Meadows given he retired from illness, rather than an injury.

The intense heat in Cincinnati caused a lot of fatigue throughout the two-week tournament as several players pulled out and some were sick.

It is possible this also led to Sinner's issues but former Grand Slam doubles champion Ryan Harrison said on Sky Sports Tennis' coverage that the Italian should not be concerned about his US Open title defence.

Image: Sinner addresses the spectators at the Cincinnati Open final after he was forced to retire through illness

"He will be straight to the doctors. It's not something I would be overly worried about, given that the US Open is two weeks off and you get a day off after each match," said Harrison.

"By the time he recovers this week, gets through the opening match, then in 10 days he will be fully recovered at the latter stages."

Despite the minor setback, Sinner will be joint-favourite to win the last Grand Slam of the year with Alcaraz.

The pair have dominated men's tennis over the past 18 months, winning the last seven majors since the start of 2024.

They have created a much-needed rivalry which shone to light at this year's French Open in June where Alcaraz came back from two sets down and saved three championship points to win the longest Roland-Garros final ever in five hours and 29 minutes.

Sinner got revenge at Wimbledon final a month later and it would not be a surprise to see a third straight Grand Slam final between Sinner and Alcaraz final at the US Open.

