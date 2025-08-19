US Open: Great Britain's Dan Evans knocked out in qualifying but Jodie Burrage among those to advance
Tuesday 19 August 2025 06:49, UK
Dan Evans' bid to reach the US Open for the first time since 2021 is over after he lost in the first round of qualifying for the Flushing Meadows Grand Slam.
The Brit was beaten 6-4 3-6 7-5 by South Africa's world No 353 Lloyd Harris but compatriots Jay Clarke, Billy Harris and Jodie Burrage all advanced to round two.
Clarke saw off American Jack Satterfield 7-6 6-1 and Harris defeated Japan's James Kent Trotter 3-6 6-1 6-2, although Johannus Monday lost 7-5 6-3 to France's Harold Mayot.
Burrage progressed in women's qualifying, winning eight games in a row to triumph 6-4 6-0 against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig.
Players must win three matches in qualifying to reach the main US Open draw, with that major running from Sunday August 24 to Sunday August 7, live on Sky Sports.
Francesca Jones, Harriet Dart, Heather Watson, Jan Choinski, Jack Pinnington Jones, George Loffhagen, and Oliver Crawford begin their qualification campaigns on Tuesday.
Fellow Brits Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, Jacob Fearnley, Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal all have direct entry into the US Open.
