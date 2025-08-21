US Open 2025: Nick Kyrgios withdraws due to long-standing injury problems
Nick Kyrgios confirms withdrawal from US Open due to injury; follow scores and reports from the final Grand Slam of 2025; the US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app from August 24
Thursday 21 August 2025 16:24, UK
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the US Open due to injury.
The 30-year-old has not played a singles match since the Miami Open in March.
Kyrgios did complete one doubles match with French veteran Gael Monfils in Washington but commented afterwards that his troublesome knee was "cooked".
The Australian withdrew from a planned appearance in the mixed doubles alongside Naomi Osaka at Flushing Meadows and has now withdrawn from the singles, with a lucky loser from the final round of qualifying taking his place.
Kygrios has not played in the US Open since reaching the quarter-finals in 2022 and missed all the Grand Slam tournaments the following two years because of a knee injury followed by wrist surgery.
Although he returned at the Australian Open in January, it was clear his wrist was still an issue and he has played just five singles matches this season.
The 30-year-old's career was put in jeopardy by a torn ligament in his wrist in 2023, which required surgery and kept him out for a year and a half.
