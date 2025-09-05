US Open: Aryna Sabalenka takes on Amanda Anisimova in women's singles final from 9pm on Saturday

Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to win her second successive US Open women's singles title when she takes on Amanda Anisimova on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 9pm.

World No 1 Sabalenka fought from a set down to defeat USA's Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals, while eighth seed Amanda Anisimova did likewise against Naomi Osaka as she reached her second straight Grand Slam final.

American Anisimova was thumped 6-0 6-0 by Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon showpiece over the summer but her run in New York has included avenging that hammering somewhat as she beat Swiatek 6-4 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

Earlier in the day, from 5pm, British duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will face Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the men's doubles final..

Order of Play (all times UK and Ireland)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Men's doubles final (from 5pm)

[5] Marcel Granollers (ARG) and Marcel Granollers (SPN) vs [6] Joe Salisbury (GBR) and Neal Skupski (GBR)

Women's singles final (from 9pm)

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [8] Amanda Anisimova (USA)

