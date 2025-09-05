 Skip to content

US Open: Aryna Sabalenka takes on Amanda Anisimova in women's singles final from 9pm on Saturday

US Open continues on Saturday with Aryna Sabalenka taking on Amanda Anisimova in the women's final from 9pm; Great Britain's Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski to play in men's doubles final from 5pm; watch live on Sky Sports or stream contract-free with NOW

Friday 5 September 2025 20:22, UK

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after defeating Leylah Fernandez of Canada during their Women's Singles Third Round match on Day Six of the 2025
Image: Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to defend the US Open title she won last year when she plays Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 final

Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to win her second successive US Open women's singles title when she takes on Amanda Anisimova on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 9pm.

World No 1 Sabalenka fought from a set down to defeat USA's Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals, while eighth seed Amanda Anisimova did likewise against Naomi Osaka as she reached her second straight Grand Slam final.

American Anisimova was thumped 6-0 6-0 by Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon showpiece over the summer but her run in New York has included avenging that hammering somewhat as she beat Swiatek 6-4 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of Sabalenka's comeback win over Jessica Pegula in the Flushing Meadows semi-finals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from New York as Anisimova defeated two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals

Earlier in the day, from 5pm, British duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will face Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the men's doubles final..

Order of Play (all times UK and Ireland)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Men's doubles final (from 5pm)

[5] Marcel Granollers (ARG) and Marcel Granollers (SPN) vs [6] Joe Salisbury (GBR) and Neal Skupski (GBR)

Also See:

Women's singles final (from 9pm)

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [8] Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract