US Open: Aryna Sabalenka takes on Amanda Anisimova in women's singles final from 9pm on Saturday
US Open continues on Saturday with Aryna Sabalenka taking on Amanda Anisimova in the women's final from 9pm; Great Britain's Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski to play in men's doubles final from 5pm; watch live on Sky Sports or stream contract-free with NOW
Friday 5 September 2025 20:22, UK
Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to win her second successive US Open women's singles title when she takes on Amanda Anisimova on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 9pm.
World No 1 Sabalenka fought from a set down to defeat USA's Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals, while eighth seed Amanda Anisimova did likewise against Naomi Osaka as she reached her second straight Grand Slam final.
American Anisimova was thumped 6-0 6-0 by Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon showpiece over the summer but her run in New York has included avenging that hammering somewhat as she beat Swiatek 6-4 6-3 in the quarter-finals.
- Follow updates from New York with our live blog✍️
- Bagel? Moonball? A-Z guide to tennis terminology 🎾
- US Open schedule and how to watch on Sky Sports 📝
- Latest US Open scores, results and schedule 📒
Earlier in the day, from 5pm, British duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will face Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the men's doubles final..
Order of Play (all times UK and Ireland)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Men's doubles final (from 5pm)
[5] Marcel Granollers (ARG) and Marcel Granollers (SPN) vs [6] Joe Salisbury (GBR) and Neal Skupski (GBR)
Women's singles final (from 9pm)
[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [8] Amanda Anisimova (USA)
- Download Sky Sports app for analysis video and more 📲
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app.