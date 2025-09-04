US Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic semi-final live on Sky Sports Tennis at 8pm; Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

The men's semi-finals feature at the US Open on Friday, with Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic live on Sky Sports Tennis .

Alcaraz, who has been in stunning form in New York and not yet drop a single set, faces Djokovic in the first of Friday's men's semi-finals at 8pm UK time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the quarter-final clash between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz at the US Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marion Bartoli and Tim Henman join Karthi Gnanasegaram as they discuss the US Open semi-finals

Thereafter, No 1 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy faces Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime from midnight in the second semi-final on Arthur Ashe.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the quarter-final clash between Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti at the US Open

Order of Play (all times UK)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

8pm

[2] Carlos Alcaraz (SPA) vs [7] Novak Djokovic (SER)

12am

[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [25] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.