US Open: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic semi-final live on Sky Sports Tennis at 8pm; Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
The US Open continues on Friday with Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime in semi-final action; Watch Alcaraz vs Djokovic at 8pm; US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports+, NOW TV and the Sky Sports app until Sunday, September 7
Thursday 4 September 2025 17:01, UK
The men's semi-finals feature at the US Open on Friday, with Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic live on Sky Sports Tennis .
Alcaraz, who has been in stunning form in New York and not yet drop a single set, faces Djokovic in the first of Friday's men's semi-finals at 8pm UK time.
Thereafter, No 1 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy faces Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime from midnight in the second semi-final on Arthur Ashe.
Order of Play (all times UK)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
8pm
[2] Carlos Alcaraz (SPA) vs [7] Novak Djokovic (SER)
12am
[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [25] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)
