US Open: Jannik Sinner, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka among big names in third-round action on Saturday

Defending men's champion Jannik Sinner features on a bumper Saturday at Flushing Meadows as the third round of the US Open continues live on Sky Sports.

In addition to Sinner - who plays Denis Shapovalov second on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the day session - past US Open champions Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka are in action in the women's draw.

2023 winner Gauff kicks off proceedings on Arthur Ashe, the US third seed facing Magdalena Frech from 4.30pm UK time, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Osaka - two-time champion in 2018 and 2020 - takes on Daria Kasatkina on Louis Armstrong Stadium, while 2022 winner Swiatek gets the night's action under way on Arthur Ashe against Anna Kalinskaya from midnight.

Elsewhere, US 14th seed Tommy Paul and world No 3 - and former Flushing Meadows finalist - Alexander Zverev also feature in the evening session against Alexander Bublik and Felix Auger-Aliassime, respectively.

Order of Play (all times UK - British players in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

4.30pm

(28) Magdalena Frech (Pol) vs (3) Coco Gauff (USA)

(1) Jannik Sinner (Ita) vs (27) Denis Shapovalov (Can)

12am

Anna Kalinskaya vs (2) Iga Swiatek (Pol)

(23) Alexander Bublik (Kaz) vs (14) Tommy Paul (USA)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

(10) Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) vs (24) Flavio Cobolli (Ita)

(15) Daria Kasatkina (Aus) vs (23) Naomi Osaka (Jpn)

12am

(3) Alexander Zverev (Ger) vs (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can)

(18) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brz) vs Maria Sakkari (Gre)

Grandstand

4pm

Linda Noskova (Cze) vs (11) Karolina Muchova (Cze)

Coleman Wong (Hkg) vs (15) Andrey Rublev

(8) Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs Jaqueline Cristian (Rou) - not before 9.30pm

Stadium 17

6pm

Jaume Munar (Esp) vs Zizou Bergs (Bel)

Daniel Altmaier (Ger) vs (8) Alex de Minaur (Aus) - not before 9pm

Court 5

5.30pm

Diane Parry (Fra) vs (27) Marta Kostyuk (Ukr)

Kamil Majchrzak (Pol) vs Leandro Riedi (Sui)

(13) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Laura Siegemund (Ger)

