US Open: Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova in women's semi-final action
The US Open continues on Thursday with Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova in semi-final action; Trio to be joined by Naomi Osaka or Karolina Muchova; US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports+, NOW TV and the Sky Sports app until Sunday, September 7
Wednesday 3 September 2025 23:41, UK
The women's semi-final arrive at the US Open on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.
No 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka faces home favourite and fourth seed Jessica Pegula in a repeat of last year's final from midnight live on Sky Sports Tennis.
- Know your bagel from your moonball? An A-Z guide to tennis terminology 🎾
- US Open: Schedule and how to watch on Sky Sports 📝🖥️
- US Open news | Latest US Open scores, results and schedule 🎾
Thereafter, another American in Amanda Anisimova - who stunned Iga Swiatek in straight sets on Wednesday less than two months after losing 6-0 6-0 to her at the Wimbledon final - will face either Japan's Naomi Osaka or Czechia's Karolina Muchova.
Order of Play (all times UK)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
12am
[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [4] Jessica Pegula (USA)
Circa 1.30am/2am
[8] Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs [11] Karolina Muchova (CZE) OR [23] Naomi Osaka (JAP)
- What tennis is live on Sky Sports 🎾📺
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.