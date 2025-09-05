US Open: Jannik Sinner takes on Carlos Alcaraz in men's singles final from 7pm on Sunday

World No 1, and defending US Open champion, Jannik Sinner faces 2022 winner Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 6pm ahead of play starting at 7pm.

Alcaraz and Sinner, the two best players in the world, meet in a third Grand Slam final in a row - an historic feat, with it being the first time it has happened in the same season in the open era.

Alcaraz beat Sinner to the French Open title after an epic final that stretched to almost five-and-a-half hours, while the Italian got his revenge when beating the Spaniard at Wimbledon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the semi-final clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the semi-final clash between Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open.

Both have looked imperious so far at Flushing Meadows, Alcaraz handing 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic a straight-sets defeat to book his place in the final, and Sinner seeing off Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other semi-final.

Order of Play (all times UK and Ireland)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Men's singles final (from 7pm)

[1] Jannik Sinner (Ita) vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz (Esp)

Watch the US Open live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app.