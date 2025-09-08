Carlos Alcaraz: Six Grand Slam titles at 22 - are we witnessing greatest player ever in rivalry with Jannik Sinner?

Not since September 10, 2023 has a tennis Grand Slam been won by a player other than Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner.

Since then, the exciting, youthful pair have rattled off eight between them in a show of utter dominance across the landscape of the men's tour. Alcaraz is still just 22 years old, while Sinner is 24.

That day in New York two years ago, Novak Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam by defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, cementing his place as the leading major men's singles winner in the history of the sport.

The controversial Serb has failed to add to his record in the two years since, however, as Alcaraz and Sinner have taken over.

In 2024, Sinner and Alcaraz split the Slams two apiece: the Italian claiming the Australian Open and US Open titles, the Spaniard the Wimbledon and French Open crowns (dispatching Djokovic in straight sets in the SW19 final).

In 2025, the same two players split the four titles again: Alcaraz winning the French Open and US Open, Sinner the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Within those eight tournaments, Djokovic was knocked out by the duo five times: Sinner beating him in the semis of the 2024 Australian Open, 2025 Wimbledon and 2025 French Open, Alcaraz beating him in the 2024 Wimbledon final and 2025 US Open semi-finals.

In truth, none of those clashes have been particularly close either - Djokovic beaten four of the five times in straight sets, winning just one set in the other - and there's been no other player to touch Alcaraz and Sinner's level of consistency and performance.

"It emphasises how Sinner and Alcaraz really have distanced themselves from the pack," Sky Sports Tennis' Tim Henman said.

"They have been the ones taking all four Grand Slams, so it's the job for the others to try and catch up.

"They're 22 and 24 years of age, but the way they stepped up and grasped that opportunity…we were slightly concerned about the next generation coming through after Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Djokovic, but these two have stepped up, not only with the way they play, but the way they behave.

"It's a great rivalry, and I can't wait to see them play many more times in major finals."

After a quite mesmeric performance to defeat Sinner in New York on Sunday, Alcaraz already sits on six Grand Slam titles at the age of 22. Sinner sits on four at two years older.

To put Alcaraz's achievements to this point into context, at the age of 22 Djokovic could count just a solitary Grand Slam title, winning the 2008 Australian Open at 21 but not another Slam until 2011. The great Federer only won three Grand Slams before the age of 23.

Alcaraz's fellow Spaniard Nadal, who emerged onto the tennis scene as a phenom, did just squeeze in six Grand Slam titles by the age of 23 - but four of them were at the same event at Roland Garros. With Alcaraz not 23 until next May, he also has a chance at the Australian Open in January to break ground with a seventh.

By any standard, Alcaraz's career titles at his age - winning two Grand Slams each at the US Open, French Open and Wimbledon on three different surfaces - exceed the early achievements of any male tennis player in the history of the sport.

We may well be witnessing the greatest player of all time. And that's before even mentioning his supreme talent and wide-ranging shot repertoire.

Explosive forehand winners, delicate drop shots, breathtaking volleys, powerful backhand winners, a service game improved beyond recognition, and defensive capabilities to marvel at: Alcaraz seemingly can do it all.

And could Alcaraz vs Sinner turn into the greatest tennis rivalry ever? Sinner, who had been bested by Alcaraz consistently in his career, turned the tables at Wimbledon this year to comprehensively beat his rival in the final. Alcaraz's response? To thrash Sinner on the Italian's favourite playing surface (hard court) in the US Open final. Stunning.

'A ball-striking masterclass from Alcaraz in complete performance'

Sky Sports Tennis' Tim Henman on Alcaraz's US Open final win vs Sinner:

"A ball-striking masterclass.

"I've never seen Alcaraz serve like that. You think about the great servers in the game, and I now have to put Alcaraz in that category.

"Against one of the great returners (Sinner), Alcaraz's serve was absolutely phenomenal. He was able to hit his spots with such pace and consistency.

"He gave Sinner so few opportunities to get into those service games, and it gave Alcaraz the opportunity to play with even more freedom, unleashing.

"You can see the joy of that performance. It was complete."

Navratilova: Alcaraz practically unbeatable when on form

Sky Sports Tennis' Martina Navratilova:

"Alcaraz just brings his best when it matters the most.

"I think he doesn't feel the pressure against Sinner because he knows he has to play well and if he loses, it's okay.

"Carlos has just got a slightly bigger game than Jannik, and when it cooks he is practically unbeatable.

"The numbers don't lie, Alcaraz was better across the board."

Robson: Alcaraz and Sinner bringing sport to new heights

Sky Sports Tennis' Laura Robson:

"I love that these two are such great role models for the sport.

"Jannik knows today he was beaten by the better player, but that will spur him on to do better in the future.

"They both lift each other in every match they play.

"In terms of shot-making, movement, physicality, they are bringing the sport to new heights."

Henman: Alcaraz fought fire with fire

Sky Sports Tennis' Tim Henman:

"It was incredible. I think Alcaraz really took his game to a new level. As Sinner said after the match, the best player won and that was Carlos Alcaraz.

"Sinner wasn't allowed to reach his levels, and I think when you reflect on the Wimbledon final, that was Alcaraz's territory on a grass court and Sinner came up with the goods. Whereas you look at Sinner's hard-court record, he's been so dominant in the majors.

"Alcaraz really fought fire with fire. He was so explosive, so aggressive, so consistent and I've never seen him serve that big and so well. So Alcaraz deserves all the plaudits.

"Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero summed it up, he said he feels like he's matured in the last few months and that's been why his performances have been so consistent, there's been no dips in form.

"The only set he lost was to Sinner in the final and the way he's gone out there to win his second Grand Slam of the year was hugely impressive."

