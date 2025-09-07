US Open: Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Jannik Sinner to win second title in New York and become world No 1

Carlos Alcaraz dethroned Jannik Sinner in sensational fashion to seal his second US Open title and become new world No 1 after security delays frustrated fans.

With United States president Donald Trump in attendance, the 24,000-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium was only about two-thirds full, while thousands of fans still were standing on the plaza outside, waiting in line to enter as the final was delayed by half an hour due to airport-style security checks.

Trump drew a mixed reaction when he was shown on screen during the national anthem, while there was loud booing when he was highlighted again at the end of the first set.

But ultimately centre stage belonged to Alcaraz, who sealed his sixth Grand Slam title with a serving masterclass, winning 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

An incredible rivalry... and it's only getting better:

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner become the first pair of men to win all FOUR Grand Slams for TWO straight years since 2007.



Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal: 2006 - 2007.



Sinner and Alcaraz: 2024-2025.



That's EIGHT consecutive Grand Slam titles won between them.



As well as ending Sinner's reign at the hard-court major, Alcaraz simultaneously ensured he will on Monday replace the Italian as No 1 after a 65-week reign.

Alcaraz found his groove early in his third consecutive Grand Slam final with Sinner, dictating the extended rallies to become the second youngest man to win six major singles titles in the Open Era after Bjorn Borg.

How Alcaraz won his second US Open title...

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Alcaraz was marginally the form horse having arrived at the final without losing a set, while Sinner had dropped two, against Denis Shapovalov in round three and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals, when he also needed treatment for an abdominal injury.

In most of their matches, especially at Grand Slams, there has been almost nothing to choose between them, but Alcaraz dominated the first set here, breaking serve in the opening game and running away with it.

The 22-year-old looked more dynamic, pouncing on the Sinner second serve and making very few errors, while tension was evident in his rival, who struggled to find his range.

Suddenly it was Alcaraz on the back foot at the start of the second set, with Sinner gesturing to the crowd, which finally was almost full, and then passing his opponent to secure the break.

Alcaraz had been bidding to become the first man in the Open Era to win the title here without dropping a set but Sinner ensured that statistic at least would remain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Courteney Cox, Sting, Shaggy, Jessica Alba and more celebrities enter Flushing Meadows to watch the US Open final on Sunday

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, actor Danny DeVito and singer Bruce Springsteen were among the celebrities who had flocked to Queens, and there was another twist at the start of the third set.

Two costly forehand misses from Sinner allowed Alcaraz another break and, when the Spaniard recovered from 0-30 in the next game to move 3-0 in front, he put his finger to his ear and raised his fist in the air.

That was Trump's cue to head indoors, with the president returning to his seat only for the final stages of the contest.

This contest was quick-fire, with Sinner's dip continuing as Alcaraz opened up a two-sets-to-one lead with less than two hours on the clock.

Sinner produced a fine volley to hold off Alcaraz at the start of the fourth set but the 24-year-old's serve had been a weakness all tournament and it was the same story here.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The pressure was relentless and he fired a forehand long to hand Alcaraz another break in the fifth game, putting the finish line very much in sight.

Sinner fought for his crown at the last, saving two match points, but this was his rival's day and Alcaraz took his third opportunity with his 10th ace.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Navratilova: Alcaraz practically unbeatable when on form

Sky Sports Tennis' Martina Navratilova:

"Alcaraz just brings his best when it matters the best. He doesn't feel the pressure against Sinner because he knows he has to play well and if he loses, it's okay.

"Carlos has just got a slightly bigger game than Jannik, and when it cooks he is practically unbeatable.

"The numbers don't lie, Alcaraz was better across the board."

Henman: A ball-striking masterclass from Alcaraz

Sky Sports Tennis' Tim Henman:

"A ball-striking masterclass. I've never seen Alcaraz serve like that. You think about the great servers in the game, and I now have to put Alcaraz in that category.

"Against one of the great returners [Sinner], Alcaraz's serve was absolutely phenomenal. He was able to hit his spots with such pace and consistency.

"He gave Sinner so few opportunities to get into those service games, and it gave Alcaraz the opportunity to play with even more freedom, unleashing.

"You can see the joy of that performance. It was complete."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tour, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.