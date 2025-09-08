US Open: Carlos Alcaraz admits he was 'brilliant' in US Open final victory over Jannik Sinner at Flushing Meadows

Carlos Alcaraz admits he was "brilliant" and at his "best level ever" in his US Open final victory over Jannik Sinner in New York on Sunday.

Alcaraz dethroned Sinner in sensational fashion to seal his second US Open title and become new world No 1 after security delays frustrated fans with the of United States president Donald Trump.

Ultimately centre stage belonged to Alcaraz, who sealed his sixth Grand Slam title with a serving masterclass, winning 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-4.

The 22-year-old now owns six Grand Slam titles - the youngest man since Bjorn Borg to achieve the feat - adding a second trophy here to his French Open and Wimbledon doubles.

"In general, I think it has been my best level during the two weeks. Since the first match until the final I think I've been playing great tennis," Alcaraz told Sky Sports' Laura Robson on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"The focus was really, really high. I didn't lose the focus at all in any of the matches, which I'm really happy about.

"With the serve, I've been really focused on it. I got broken just three times, once in the final. In general, I just played amazing tennis."

Asked what part of his game he was most proud of executing against big rival Sinner, Alcaraz replied:

"I just maintained my best level since the first game until the last one. Tactically, I tried to be perfect.

"Matches against Jannik are all about being good tactically, and physically it's really demanding as well. I think I have to be perfect against him.

"Today, I just was brilliant, to be honest. In the second set, a few mistakes, but in general, I just was brilliant.

"If I want to beat Jannik on the biggest stage, I have to be brilliant, which I'm really happy about."

Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero felt the performance of Alcaraz was "perfect" and the Spaniard was in full agreement.

"He's right. I think I played perfect. I played perfectly. I mean, I got to say that. If I want to win the US Open, if I want to beat Jannik, I have to play perfect, and I think he was right," beamed Alcaraz.

"I feel like this is the best tournament. Since the first rounds to the end of the tournament, the best tournament so far that I have ever played.

"The consistency of my level during the whole tournament has been really, really high, which I'm really proud of, because it's something that I've been working on, to be really consistent."

Sinner looks to become more "unpredictable"

Image: Jannik Sinner admits he needs to make tweaks to his game if he wants to compete with Alcaraz

Sinner admits his main goal is to become more "unpredictable" to become a better player following his four-set defeat this his arch-nemesis.

The Italian said: "Well, I was very predictable today. Now it's going to be on me if I want to make changes or not... trying to be a bit more unpredictable as a player, because I think that's what I have to do, trying to become a better tennis player."

Despite the disappointment, Sinner maintained perspective on his extraordinary year.

"I'm still proud of myself, about the season I'm playing, and making... four Grand Slam finals of the year," he added. "You know, two Grand Slams won, two times lost in the final, it's incredible results?"

Sinner added with a smile: "I'm a very, very solid, you know, baseliner. I'm a very strong hitter. I'm a good player.."

