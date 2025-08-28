US Open: Emma Raducanu takes on Elena Rybakina before Cameron Norrie meets Novak Djokovic on Friday
The US Open continues on Friday, with Emma Raducanu taking on Elena Rybakina before Cameron Norrie plays Novak Djokovic; The US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app until Sunday, September 7
Thursday 28 August 2025 23:14, UK
Emma Raducanu meets Elena Rybakina in a blockbuster clash in the third round of the US Open on Friday, with Cameron Norrie taking on Novak Djokovic overnight.
Raducanu, famously a champion at Flushing Meadows in 2021, takes on Rybakina at Louis Armstrong Stadium, live on Sky Sports Tennis at 4pm.
Raducanu swept aside qualifier Janice Tjen to reach the third round having already handily beaten another qualifier, Ena Shibahara. Next, she will have a significant test against a former Wimbledon champion in Rybakina.
Emma Raducanu's projected US Open draw
R1 - bt Shibahara 6-1 6-2
R2 - bt Tjen 6-2 6-1
R3 - Rybakina
R4 - Paolini/Vondrousova
QF - Sabalenka/Fernandez
SF - Pegula/Andreeva
F - Swiatek/Gauff/Anisimova
- Know your bagel from your moonball? An A-Z guide to tennis terminology 🎾
- US Open: Schedule and how to watch on Sky Sports 📝🖥️
- US Open news | Latest US Open scores, results and schedule 🎾
At midnight at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Britain's Cameron Norrie will face Novak Djokovic, who is seeking to make more history at the US Open this year as he hunts a record 25th Grand Slam title.
Spanish star, and No 2 seed this year, Carlos Alcaraz will be in action against Luciano Darderi from 4.30pm at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will play Canadian hope Leylah Fernandez at midnight at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Following that, America's Taylor Fritz, a finalist last year, meets Switzerland's Jerome Kym.
Order of Play (all times UK - British players in bold)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
4.30pm
Luciano Darderi (Ita) vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz (Esp)
(4) Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Victoria Azarenka
12am
(7) Novak Djokovic (Srb) vs (3) Cameron Norrie (Gbr)
Taylor Townsend (USA) vs (5) Mirra Andreeva
- What tennis is live on Sky Sports 🎾📺
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Louis Armstrong Stadium
4pm
(9) Elena Rybakina (Kaz) vs Emma Raducanu (Gbr)
(6) Ben Shelton (USA) vs Adrian Mannarino (Fra)
12am
(1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez (Can)
Jerome Kym (Sui) vs Taylor Fritz (USA)
Grandstand
4pm
(20) Jiri Lehecka (Cze) vs Raphael Collignon (Bel)
Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) vs (7) Jasmine Paolini (Ita)
(17) Francis Tiafoe (USA) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger)
(10) Emma Navarro (USA) vs Barbora Krejcikova (Cze)
Stadium 17
4pm
Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) vs Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)
(19) Elise Mertens (Bel) vs Cristina Bucsa (Esp)
Priscilla Hon (Aus) vs Ann Li (USA)
Ugo Blanchet (Fra) vs (21) Tomas Machac (Cze)
Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.