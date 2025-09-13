Davis Cup: Cameron Norrie beats Olaf Pieczkowski to send Great Britain into next year's qualifiers

Cameron Norrie defeated Olaf Pieczkowski of Poland 6-4 6-4 to secure Great Britain's place in next year's Davis Cup qualifiers.

Norrie's assured victory over the world number 484 established an unassailable 3-1 lead for Great Britain after they were forced to recover from the setback of starting the day with an unexpected defeat.

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, the current Wimbledon doubles champions, were upset 3-6 6-3 7-6 (8-6) by Karol Drzewiecki and Jan Zielinski to present Norrie with the task of overcoming Pieczkowski to avoid a decider on the final day.

Victory in the best-of-five Group One tie means that Great Britain, who are missing Jack Draper because of injury, go into February's first round with a chance to win the 2026 tournament.

"The most important thing is that we got the job done in a tie like this," said Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith after the event at the Polsat Plus Arena in Gdynia.

"We did a very professional job. It was good to get Arthur Fery his debut and it was a winning one which is a great experience for him.

"Then you have Cam Norrie in your team, who is so rich in experience. We didn't drop a set in the singles, which shows the respect we gave the opposition.

"We can look forward now to the draw for next year. I sense there's an appetite for the players to play which is really good, so hopefully we can go with a strong team and try and go as far as we can."

On Friday Arthur Fery enjoyed a dream Davis Cup debut, while Norrie also won, as Great Britain took control of their tie against Poland.

The 23-year-old Fery was a late addition to the line-up after Jacob Fearnley pulled out just hours before the tie with a rib injury.

But Fery, ranked 227 in the world, showed no signs of nerves as he beat Pieczkowski 6-4 6-2.

Norrie had earlier beaten Tomasz Berkieta in straight sets, meaning Leon Smith's side moved 2-0 up in the best-of-five tie.

Fery was thrown in at short notice, but it helped that he was coming up against the world No 484.

However, Fery said: "Nothing's easy. Playing away in the Davis Cup, it's tricky.

"I mean, rankings don't really mean anything. And it was a big fight today. I think the match was tougher than the score shows. So, I'm really happy with my first match."

Norrie delivered the first point by winning the opening rubber in straight sets.

It was a mismatch in terms of ranking as Norrie, ranked 34, took on world number 545 Berkieta.

There was no such gulf in the scoreline though and Norrie only got over the line in the first set by edging a dramatic tiebreak, having saved set points.

He was in much more control in the second set and got the job done 7-6 (9) 6-4.

"It's nice to be back playing for my country," Norrie said during his on-court interview.

"It's my first time here. Tomasz is a young up-and-coming player, he's very talented, got a big serve and hits the ball very well off both sides.

"I knew it wasn't going to be easy, not much rhythm - he played really well today and challenged me."

