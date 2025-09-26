Jack Draper: British No 1 set to return to action from injury in December event at Copper Box Arena
British No 1 Jack Draper is aiming to return to competition at the UTS London Grand Final at the Copper Box Arena from December 5-7; Watch the ATP and WTA Tours live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Friday 26 September 2025 11:29, UK
Jack Draper is set to return to action from an arm injury in December's UTS London Grand Final at the Copper Box Arena.
Draper announced earlier this month that he was ending his 2025 season due to an arm injury that dogged him for much of the campaign and forced him to pull out of his scheduled second-round match at the US Open.
The 23-year-old, currently ranked seventh in the ATP world rankings, won the UTS London Grand Final on his only previous appearance in 2023.
The decision comes after he ruled himself out of the lucrative Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia and the year-ending ATP Finals in Turin.
Draper, who been granted a wildcard into the prestigious eight-man field for the UTS season finale, said: "I have such great memories of winning UTS in front of my home crowd a couple of years ago. I'm looking forward to getting back out there and competing."
Last year's US Open semi-finalist has established himself in the world's top 10 and reach a career high ranking of No 4 after winning Indian Wells and reaching finals in Madrid and Doha.
Draper called time on his season on social media, saying: "Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest and means I'll be sitting out the rest of 2025. It is very difficult for me to accept as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff.
"However I've been through this before...and I always come back stronger as I'm so motivated to fulfil my potential as a player. Huge thanks to everyone who backs me to do well and supports me on my journey. Can't wait to get back out there and give it my all. See you soon!"
The format of UTS sees players competing to earn as many points in four eight-minute quarters. Following that, a sudden-death deciding point is up for grabs, with no second serves available to players and shorter reset periods allowed between points.
There are also opportunities for players to boost their points tally through the use of bonus cards, while unlimited coaching is available from the sidelines.
UTS RULES
- Four quarters of eight minutes each
- Less time (15 seconds) between points
- No second serve
- Unlimited coaching from the sidelines
- Player interviews between the quarters
- Strategic use of bonus cards by players
- An iconic lightning bolt trophy... and more
