Jack Draper: British No 1 hires Andy Murray's former coach Jamie Delgado in major team change

Jack Draper will work with Andy Murray’s former coach Jamie Delgado in a major change to his team.

The British No 1 has had a long-standing partnership with James Trotman and, while he will continue to be heavily involved, Delgado takes over as lead coach and will travel with Draper to the majority of tournaments.

A former British Davis Cup player who holds the men's record for consecutive Wimbledon appearances with 23, Delgado began working with Murray in 2016, initially alongside Ivan Lendl, when the Scot enjoyed the most successful period of his career.

Image: Delgado (left) worked with Murray between 2016 and 2021

Delgado remained in Murray's team until the end of the 2021 season and has since coached Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov.

Both players praised the impact of Delgado, 48, and, with Trotman keen to spend more time at home, Draper has moved to secure his services after his long-time partnership with Dimitrov ended last month.

The arrangement will begin in pre-season, with Draper currently battling to recover from the left arm problem that has restricted him to only one match since Wimbledon.

Following his second-round exit at the All England Club, Draper was diagnosed with bone bruising, and an attempt to return at the US Open ended with him pulling out ahead of the second round before calling an early end to his season.

That ended the 23-year-old's hopes of appearing at the ATP Finals for the first time, with Draper slipping to eighth in the rankings during his absence.

He is set to make his return to the court in December's Ultimate Tennis Showdown Grand Final in London.

Where is Jack Draper playing next?

Draper is planning to make his comeback at December's UTS Grand Final in London, having been offered a wild card.

The Brit, who won the UTS Grand Final in 2023, is due to play at the Copper Box from 5-7 December.

Draper currently sits eighth in the ATP singles rankings, ahead of 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic, and ninth in the ATP Live Race To Turin, but he will not be able to make a push for his Nitto ATP Finals debut.

