Jack Draper tennis schedule, next match, ranking, latest results and how to watch live on Sky Sports Tennis

Jack Draper's stock continues to rise with the British No 1 up to fifth in the world rankings and competing for - and winning - some of the biggest titles in men's tennis.

Where is Jack Draper playing next?

After a quarter-final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the Italian Open, Draper will turn his attention to the French Open.

Draper has been drawn to face Italy's Mattia Bellucci in the first round at Roland Garros, which will host the second Grand Slam of the year from May 25 and June 8.

Draper, last year's US Open semi-finalist, finds himself on the same side of the draw as world No 1 Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and 24-time Grand Slam singles champion Novak Djokovic.

Draper is already confirmed to compete at Queen's in June, before Wimbledon runs from June 30-July 15.

Further ahead, he will then return to Flushing Meadows, live on Sky Sports, for the US Open from August 24-September 7.

Draper reached the semi-finals in New York in 2024 before losing to eventual champion Sinner.

Jack Draper Age: 23

23 Place of birth: Sutton, London

Sutton, London Height: 6ft 4in (1.93m)

6ft 4in (1.93m) Turned pro: 2018

2018 Grand Slam debut: Wimbledon 2021

Wimbledon 2021 World ranking: 5

5 Career titles: 3

3 Masters 1000 titles: 1

1 Grand Slam titles: 0

0 Coach: James Trotman

What is Draper's current ranking?

Draper moved above Novak Djokovic into fifth in the world rankings after his run to the Madrid Open final, where he was beaten 5-7 6-3 4-6 by Casper Ruud.

The Brit was bidding for a second Masters title in two months after triumphing at Indian Wells but a gutsy display in Madrid showed he remains firmly on the rise.

Draper finished the 2024 season ranked world No 15 after a breakthrough year.

Jack Draper's best Grand Slam results Australian Open: R4 (2025)

R4 (2025) French Open: R1 (2023, 2024)

R1 (2023, 2024) Wimbledon: R2 (2022, 2024)

R2 (2022, 2024) US Open: Semi-finals (2024)

Jack Draper's ATP Tour titles Tournament Date Surface Tier Stuttgart Open June 2024 Grass ATP 250 Vienna Open October 2024 Hard ATP 500 Indian Wells March 2025 Hard ATP 1000

How has Draper done in 2025 so far?

Jack Draper's ATP Tour results in 2025 Tournament Surface Result Australian Open Hard Fourth round Doha Hard Runner-up Indian Wells Hard WINNER Miami Hard Second round Monte Carlo Clay Last 16 Madrid Clay Runner-up

Draper's breakthrough victory at Indian Wells included a win over Carlos Alcaraz but he was unable to complete the Sunshine Double after defeat in his opening match in Miami to Jakub Mensik.

A three-set loss to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ended Draper's first tournament of the clay-court season - the Monte-Carlo Masters - at the last-16 stage.

He bounced back in style in Madrid as he became only the second Brit, after Andy Murray, to make the final of that tournament and showed that he is now a threat on all surfaces.

The 23-year-old missed out on a second Masters 1000 title as he lost to Casper Ruud after three gruelling sets.

However, it was a highly impressive tournament for him as he usurped Novak Djokovic in the world rankings and hit the top five for the first time.

Earlier in the year, Draper lost to Andrey Rublev in the Qatar Open final, after retiring against Alcaraz in the last 16 at the Australian Open, having seen his start to the season delayed by a hip issue.

In 2024, he claimed his first two ATP titles, on the grass in Stuttgart and then on a hard court in Vienna, while he reached a final in Adelaide at the start of the year.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW.