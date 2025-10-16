Emma Raducanu: British No 1 ends season following physical struggles but will continue working with coach Francisco Roig in 2026

Emma Raducanu has brought an early end to her season following physical struggles in China.

The British No 1 had hoped to put together a strong finish to 2025 to guarantee herself a seeding at the Australian Open in January but that is now up in the air.

There is good news on the coaching front though, with the 22-year-old and experienced Spaniard Francisco Roig reaching a deal to continue their work together in 2026.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Emma Raducanu's final match of her season against Zhu Lin at the Ningbo Open

Raducanu retired during the second set of her clash against Ann Li in Wuhan last week with dizziness in hot and humid temperatures, and later posted a picture on social media of herself at a doctor's office.

She said she felt better and chose to play the Ningbo Open this week but was clearly not 100 per cent and again lost her opening match.

Raducanu won the first set against Lin Zhu but looked lethargic in the second and had her blood pressure checked, while she struggled with a recurrence of lower back issues in the decider and was barely moving by the end.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu was forced to retire against her opponent Ann Li in the first round of the Wuhan Open after falling ill

Raducanu had been due to play in next week's Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo and then the Hong Kong Open beginning on October 27, but has instead decided to focus on recovery.

The former US Open champion has been feeling unwell over the last 10 days and has made the decision not to push her body further.

She will now take some time away from the court before linking up with Roig, the long-time former coach of Rafael Nadal who she began working with in August, for a pre-season training block.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Raducanu's season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martina Navratilova answers the Sky Sports viewers’ questions, including how Emma Raducanu might play with her new coach and can you compare different eras in the history of the game?

It has been an up-and-down season for Raducanu, who experienced a difficult first few months on and off court, with then coach Nick Cavaday stepping down because of ill health before she was left cowering in tears during a match in Dubai after spotting a man exhibiting fixated behaviour in the crowd.

She had won only three matches before at the Miami Open in mid-March but a temporary coaching arrangement with Mark Petchey bore immediate fruit as she reached her first WTA 1000 quarter-final.

That heralded a fine spring and summer, with Raducanu consistently winning matches and nearly halving her ranking, but the optimism that surrounded her when she left New York with Roig in tow and having won matches at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2021 has taken another dip.

She made a late decision to pull out of representing Great Britain at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and will have bridges to rebuild on that front, while she won just two matches in four tournaments in Asia, losing from match points up against both Barbora Krejcikova and Jessica Pegula.

Emma Raducanu's 2025 results Tournament Result Australian Open Third round Singapore Open First round Abu Dhabi Open First round Qatar Open First round Dubai Championships Second round BNP Paribas Open First round Indian Wells First round Miami Open Quarter-finals Madrid Open Second round Italian Open Fourth round Internationaux de Strasbourg Round of 16 French Open Second round Queen's Club Quarter-finals Eastbourne Open Second round Wimbledon Third round Citi Open, Washington Semi-finals National Bank Open, Montreal Third round Cincinnati Open Third round US Open Third round Korea Open Second round Wuhan Open First round Ningbo Open First round

Will Raducanu be seeded for the Australian Open?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marion Bartoli believes Raducanu will learn more from playing the top players after she exited the US Open

Raducanu may have done enough to be seeded in Melbourne, boosting her chances of avoiding the sort of draws she has faced at grand slams this season, and she has given herself a good platform to build from.

Having gone into this year's Australian Open ranked 61st, Raducanu has elevated herself to 29th in the world while, crucially, she has shown her body can mostly stand up to a full season.

If she can continue to gel with Roig, find stability again on the physical training front and put together a strong pre-season, there should be high hopes for a positive 2026.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tour, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.