Ons Jabeur reveals she had depression due to tough nature of tennis schedule - 'I really suffered a lot'

Ons Jabeur has revealed she suffered with depression due to the demanding nature of the schedule and has called on tennis authorities to downgrade Masters 1000 tournaments played over two weeks.

Tunisian star Jabeur shared a heartfelt message on social media in July announcing she was taking an indefinite break from the game to focus on her wellbeing.

Nicknamed 'The Minister of Happiness' the 31-year-old revealed she had been struggling physically and mentally for the past two years, and was not feeling herself on the tennis court.

A talking point has been the expansion of the majority of the ATP Masters 1000 events, six of which are combined with the WTA to 12 days and 96-player draws (ATP Monte Carlo and Paris remain as 56-player draws), with many dissatisfied with the increased duration.

In her first appearance on tour since she retired with breathing difficulties at Wimbledon in July, Jabeur told Sky Sports: "The schedule is killing everyone. I'm not the first one to stop playing. I feel like I saw [Beatriz] Haddad Maia stopping, [Elina] Svitolina as well. It's tough. I hope the tennis community will listen to us and lower some of the tournaments.

"I think it's more like tournaments piling up, for example, Doha, Dubai. It's my favourite and I want to play there, but two 1000 tournaments in a row? It's too much. And I feel like they want to add more. Also the two weeks, 1000 tournaments. I don't know whose idea it was. It's such a bad idea. None of the players like it.

"I think the media also, they don't like it. So, you stay too long there. You feel like instead of stressing for one week, you have two weeks very intense. People think that we have more time, but actually, no, it's too long."

Jabeur has launched her own foundation and her new academy will officially open its doors in Dubai later in November.

"Honestly, I'm done letting the schedule dictate what I should do and what I should not do," said the three-time Grand Slam finalist.

"I really suffered a lot, mentally more than physically. But my body was screaming for help for a long time. I haven't listened.

"I think I had a depression without even knowing that and people call me The Minister of Happiness. I wasn't Minister of Happiness anymore. I was very sad for a long time. I'm putting myself first. For me, that's a huge step."

Fab Four

Four players have reached back-to-back Wimbledon and US Open women's singles finals in the last 10 years:



• Angelique Kerber (2016)



• Serena Williams (2018, 2019)



• Ons Jabeur (2022)



• Amanda Anisimova (2025)



Jabeur has not put a timeline on her return to competitive tennis, admitting the gruelling 11-month season needs to change.

"I'm coming back when I feel like it, when I feel happy again," said the Tunisian world No 78.

"I think it is time to speak up and to change this. I feel like they see us as robots, but not as human beings anymore on the court. Just play, play, play.

"You don't want to disappoint your team and then your sponsor. And then you look at the ranking, I'm losing points. What should I do? Should I play more? So for me, it's like all that I'm going to put away. Thankfully, everyone was really supportive from my side and even if they were not, I'm putting myself first, no matter what."

Sky Sports has contacted The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for a statement regarding Jabeur's comments.

Draper calls on tennis to adapt its calendar

Image: Jack Draper withdrew from the US Open because of an arm injury

British No 1 Jack Draper has previously spoken about tennis adapting its annual calendar in order to avoid the volume of injuries sustained on tour.

Draper, along with a host of other elite players including compatriot Emma Raducanu and Holger Rune, are recovering from injuries.

"Injuries are going to happen," the 23-year-old Briton said on social media. "We are pushing our bodies to do things that they aren't supposed to in elite sport. We have so many incredible younger guys on the tour right now and I'm proud to be a part of that.

"However, the tour and the calendar have to adapt if any of us are going to achieve some sort of longevity."

Rune limped off the court in visible distress during the semi-finals at the Stockholm Open and had to retire injured from the match against Ugo Humbert.

"It's going to be a while before I can step on court again. It's tough. I had so much joy on court in Stockholm and it's unbearable to think that I will not feel this energy for some time now," he posted on Instagram.

He said his Achilles was "full broken on the proximal part" and needed an operation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Holger Rune exited the Rolex Shanghai Masters after suffering from severe muscle cramps in his clash with Valentin Vacherot

Taylor Fritz also agreed with Draper soon after beating Novak Djokovic at the Six Kings Slam with the 24-time Grand Slam champion forced to retire.

The American replied to Draper's social media post, saying: "Facts, also seeing more injuries and burnout now than ever before because balls, courts, and conditions have slowed down a lot, making the weekly grind even more physically demanding and tough on the body."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emma Raducanu was forced to retire in the first round of the Wuhan Open after falling ill

British No 1 Raducanu brought her season to an early end following physical struggles in China.

Raducanu had been due to play in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo and then the Hong Kong Open beginning on October 27, but instead decided to focus on recovery.

Other top players, like Naomi Osaka, Daria Kasatkina, Paula Badosa and Svitolina have all been affected by fitness concerns.

