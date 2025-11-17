Emma Raducanu pulls out of exhibition events in United States to focus on hitting peak fitness for 2026

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from two upcoming exhibition matches in the United States in order to focus on regaining full fitness for the start of the 2026 season.

Raducanu was due to have faced Amanda Anisimova in two matches in Newark and Miami early next month, but promoters confirmed she has been replaced by Jessica Pegula.

The PA news agency understands that Raducanu has light bone bruising on her right foot, but the injury is not expected to affect her plans for an imminent pre-season camp in Barcelona.

The 23-year-old brought an early end to her season in the middle of October after experienced physical struggles in China, retiring during the second set of her clash against Ann Li in Wuhan.

She subsequently chose to play the Ningbo Open, but was clearly not 100 per cent and again lost her opening match.

Raducanu has linked up with Francisco Roig, the former long-term coach of Rafael Nadal, for her upcoming pre-season training block, and has also hired a new physio in Emma Stewart, formerly of British Rowing.

Raducanu had hoped to put together a strong finish to 2025 to guarantee herself a seeding at the Australian Open in January but instead brought an early end to her season following her physical struggles in China.

She may already have done enough to be seeded in Melbourne, boosting her chances of avoiding the sort of draws she has faced at Grand Slams this season, and she has given herself a good platform to build from.

Speaking to Sky Sports, commentator Jonathan Overend reflected on Raducanu's season and pinpointed the areas of her game she needs to improve in order to target a successful 2026.

"The challenges for Raducanu this year have been pretty obvious," he said. "Getting over the line and beating top-10 players remains a problem, staying fully fit and well, because the back has been an issue.

Raducanu turned 23 on November 13, having jumped up the rankings from outside 300 at the start of 2024 to inside the top 30 coming towards the end of 2025.

"If you take away everything else around Raducanu - the extraordinary Grand Slam fairytale, the hype, the enormous focus and interest there is. For any player at that age to make that ranking leap is seriously impressive," added Overend.

"Outside 300 in the world, double wrist surgery, into the top 30 inside two years before turning 23? Any player, you would say, that's amazing!

"I remain confident she can become a top-10 player. It's going to require a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and real commitment to this relationship with Francisco Roig which looks like it has the potential to be her most successful coaching relationship for a long time."

