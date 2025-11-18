Carlos Alcaraz: World No 1 'heartbroken' as he pulls out of Davis Cup with hamstring injury

Carlos Alcaraz has been forced to pull out of Spain's team for the Davis Cup Finals with the hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday.

The world No 1 said he was heartbroken not to be able to represent his country in Bologna, dealing a major blow to Spain's title hopes.

Alcaraz suffered the problem during his final defeat by Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals in Turin, but dismissed suggestions afterwards that he might not be able to play in the Davis Cup.

"I'm so sorry to announce that I won't be able to play for Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna," Alcaraz wrote on social media.

"I have edema (swelling) in my right hamstring and the medical recommendation is not to compete.

"I've always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is, and I was really looking forward to helping us fight for the Davis Cup. I'm going home heartbroken."

Alcaraz's withdrawal brings to an end the most successful season of his career, with the 22-year-old winning eight titles, including the French Open and US Open, and climbing back to the top of the rankings.

Spain begin their campaign at the Davis Cup with a quarter-final against the Czech Republic on Thursday and will now be led by 36th-ranked Jaume Munar.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz has signed up to represent Europe at the Laver Cup in London next summer.

The Ryder Cup-style event will take place at the O2 from September 25-27, pitting Europe against the USA, whose team will include world number six Taylor Fritz.

