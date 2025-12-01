Jack Draper: British No 1 makes return from arm injury in UTS London Grand Final, live on Sky Sports Tennis

British No 1 Jack Draper will make a return from injury in the UTS London Grand Final, live on Sky Sports.

In his first event since withdrawing from the US Open due to arm injury, Draper will feature in the tournament, which runs from December 5-7 at the Copper Box Arena.

It marks the first time Sky Sports will broadcast a UTS tournament to fans across the UK and Ireland on Sky Sports Tennis.

Draper's first match will be against Belgium's David Goffin.

"I think I came back a bit too soon when I played the US Open so after that I decided to really shut it down and look after it. And now I'm building up my confidence and building up my tennis to be at full throttle again," Draper told UTS.

The UTS format means that all eight players will be in action on both December 5 and 6, with both semi-finals and the final taking place the following day.

British No 1 and 2023 UTS London Grand Final winner Draper, seeded third, has been drawn in Group B, alongside Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud, Latin American star Francisco Cerundolo and Belgian talent Goffin.

Last year's UTS London Grand Final champion Alex de Minaur heads up Group A, with Andrey Rublev, Tomas Machac and Adrian Mannarino.

What's the schedule?

Friday, December 5 (5pm)

ALL STAR GAME I 8 PLAYERS

Rublev vs Machac

De Minaur vs Mannarino

Draper vs Goffin

Ruud vs Cerundolo

Saturday Afternoon, December 6 (1pm)

Machac vs Mannarino

Ruud vs Goffin

Draper vs Cerundolo

De Minaur vs Rublev

Saturday Evening, December 6 (6.15pm)

Cerundolo vs Goffin

Rublev vs Mannarino

Ruud vs Draper

De Minaur vs Machac

Sunday, December 7

De Minaur, Rublev, Mannarino, Draper, Goffin, Ruud, Machac and Cerundolo: who will make it to the final four?!

British focus will be on Draper, who will play Goffin in his opening match on December 5 before taking on Cerundolo in the day session on the 6th, then facing Ruud later that evening.

The Londoner did not lose a match in winning the title in 2023 and has an unbeaten record in UTS play.

"It's a chance to compete, also a chance to play the world's best players again. I think when you have time out the game, it's really important to sort of get on their speed again," Draper told UTS.

"Having the opportunity to play before the coming season is important, I think, and really importantly for me, playing in front of my home crowd, playing at the UTS in London, playing at the Copper Box Arena, I haven't played there before, so I'm looking forward to that."

He added: "I definitely think the experience of playing the UTS a couple of years ago was something that gave me a lot of confidence. You know, I know it's not an event on the tour, but the chance to play against the world's best players and beat them like I did then gave me a bit of a springboard to feel confident to do it in on the tour as well. So I'm looking forward to just, hopefully getting that confidence and playing against them."

The eight players will compete for the title of 2025 UTS Grand Final champion, the unique Zeus trophy and a share of a total prize-money pot of £1,394,000.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Sky Sports for the very first time on UTS London Grand Final,” said Karsten Mahlmann, Senior Vice President International Media at SPORTFIVE.

“UTS is a truly innovative property that challenges the traditional tennis format while delivering high-energy, entertaining competition for a broad audience. Sky Sports is the ideal partner to help elevate this event in a key market, and we are confident that UK and Irish viewers will embrace this fresh take on the sport.”

UTS Rules

Eight elite players competing across two round-robin groups

Top four advance to the semi-finals

Players are guaranteed a minimum of three matches each

Finalists will contest five matches over three days

Matches consist of four eight-minute quarters, with timing paused during three-minute breaks

Less time (15 seconds) between points

No second serve

Unlimited coaching from the sidelines

Player interviews between the quarters

First player to win three quarters wins the match

Strategic use of bonus cards by players

If tied 2-2, a dramatic 'Sudden Death' decider determines the winner

First player to win two consecutive points claims the match

Every point from the second point onward becomes match point

An iconic lightning bolt trophy... and more

