Australian Open: Order of Play with Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff all in action
British hopefuls Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal in action at the Australian Open, with defending champions Jannik Sinner, Madison Keys also playing at Melbourne Park on Tuesday
Monday 19 January 2026 13:49, UK
The Australian Open is back from midnight with British hopefuls Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal in action along with defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys.
The first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne takes place from midnight (UK and Ireland) each day on the outside courts and 12.30am on the show courts. Night sessions start at 8am.
Sinner's last official match was more than two months ago when he beat Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Finals title decider, but the Italian hopes having a longer off-season will continue to be a recipe for success in Melbourne.
Keys did not have an easy path to the title last year, beating the top two seeds Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka along the way. She withdrew during the season-ending WTA Finals due to a viral illness and spent the off-season getting healthy and working on her game.
Order of Play (all times UK and Ireland)
Rod Laver Arena - 12.30am
OLIYNYKOVA, Oleksandra (UKR) vs. KEYS, Madison (USA) [9]
SHELTON, Ben (USA) [8] vs. HUMBERT, Ugo (FRA)
8am
GASTON, Hugo (FRA) vs. SINNER, Jannik (ITA) [2]
OSAKA, Naomi (JPN) [16] vs. RUZIC, Antonia (CRO)
Margaret Court Arena - 12.30am
MUSETTI, Lorenzo (ITA) [5] vs. COLLIGNON, Raphael (BEL)
RYBAKINA, Elena (KAZ) [5] vs. JUVAN, Kaja (SLO)
8am
BOULTER, Katie (GBR) vs. BENCIC, Belinda (SUI) [10]
MOCHIZUKI, Shintaro (JPN) vs. TSITSIPAS, Stefanos (GRE) [31]
John Cain Arena - 12am
VALENTOVA, Tereza (CZE) vs. JOINT, Maya (AUS) [30]
KHACHANOV, Karen [15] vs. MICHELSEN, Alex (USA)
Not before 6am
ROYER, Valentin (FRA) vs. FRITZ, Taylor (USA) [9]
INGLIS, Maddison (AUS) vs. BIRRELL, Kimberly (AUS)
KIA Arena - 12am
ZHANG, Shuai (CHN) vs. PRESTON, Taylah (AUS)
PLISKOVA, Karolina (CZE) vs. STEPHENS, Sloane (USA)
SWEENY, Dane (AUS) vs. MONFILS, Gael (FRA)
DIMITROV, Grigor (BUL) vs. MACHAC, Tomas (CZE)
1573 Arena - 12am
GARIN, Cristian (CHI) vs. DARDERI, Luciano (ITA) [22]
FONSECA, Joao (BRA) [28] vs. SPIZZIRRI, Eliot (USA)
SRAMKOVA, Rebecca (SVK) vs. OSTAPENKO, Jelena (LAT) [24]
SIEGEMUND, Laura (GER) vs. SAMSONOVA, Liudmila [18]
ANZ Arena - 12am
FERNANDEZ, Leylah (CAN) [22] vs. TJEN, Janice (INA)
O'CONNELL, Christopher (AUS) vs. BASAVAREDDY, Nishesh (USA)
HURKACZ, Hubert (POL) vs. BERGS, Zizou (BEL)
KASATKINA, Daria (AUS) vs. BARTUNKOVA, Nikola (CZE)
Court 5 - 12am
KRUEGER, Ashlyn (USA) vs. BEJLEK, Sara (CZE)
PERRICARD, Giovanni (FRA) vs. BAEZ, Sebastian (ARG)
SAKAMOTO, Rei (JPN) vs. JODAR, Rafael (ESP)
PAVLYUCHENKOVA, Anastasia / TAUSON, Clara (DEN) vs. KICHENOK, Lyudmyla (UKR) / VOLYNETS, Katie (USA)
Court 6 - 12am
GRACHEVA, Varvara (FRA) vs. GOLUBIC, Viktorija (SUI)
MENSIK, Jakub (CZE) [16] vs. CARRENO BUSTA, Pablo (ESP)
DUCKWORTH, James (AUS) vs. PRIZMIC, Dino (CRO)
HIJIKATA, Rinky (AUS) / SCHOOLKATE, Tristan (AUS) vs. JOHNSON, Luke (GBR) / ZIELINSKI, Jan (POL)
Court 7 - 12am
LUMSDEN, Maia (GBR) / TANG, Qianhui (CHN) vs. ERRANI, Sara (ITA) / PAOLINI, Jasmine (ITA) [2]
WANG, Xinyu (CHN) vs. KALININA, Anhelina (UKR)
NARDI, Luca (ITA) vs. WU, Yibing (CHN)
KOPRIVA, Vit (CZE) vs. STRUFF, Jan-Lennard (GER)
Court 8 - 12am
MALECKOVA, Jesika (CZE) / SKOCH, Miriam (CZE) vs. KOSTYUK, Marta (UKR) / RUSE, Elena-Gabriela (ROU)
DEMOLINER, Marcelo (BRA) / ROJER, Jean-Julien (NED) vs. BUBLIK, Alexander (KAZ) / SHEVCHENKO, Alexander (KAZ)
ALEXANDROVA, Ekaterina / WILLIAMS, Venus (USA) vs. ARANGO, Emiliana (COL) / JACQUEMOT, Elsa (FRA)
SHYMANOVICH, Iryna / SIERRA, Solana (ARG) vs. DANILOVIC, Olga (SRB) / POTAPOVA, Anastasia (AUT)
Court 12 - 12am
CERUNDOLO, Francisco (ARG) / CERUNDOLO, Juan Manuel (ARG) vs. NYS, Hugo (MON) / ROGER-VASSELIN, Edouard (FRA) [8]
MIHALIKOVA, Tereza (SVK) / NICHOLLS, Olivia (GBR) [12] vs. BONDAR, Anna (HUN) / CRISTIAN, Jaqueline (ROU)
CABRAL, Francisco (POR) / MIEDLER, Lucas (AUT) [9] vs. BELLUCCI, Mattia (ITA) / MAROZSAN, Fabian (HUN)
EALA, Alexandra (PHI) / MARTINS, Ingrid (BRA) vs.AOYAMA, Shuko (JPN) / LINETTE, Magda (POL)
Court 13 - 12am
SONEGO, Lorenzo (ITA) vs. TABERNER, Carlos (ESP)
SUN, Lulu (NZL) vs. FRUHVIRTOVA, Linda (CZE)
KALINSKAYA, Anna [31] vs. KARTAL, Sonay (GBR)
Court 14 - 12am
UDVARDY, Panna (HUN) vs. SINIAKOVA, Katerina (CZE) QUINN, Ethan (USA) vs. GRIEKSPOOR, Tallon (NED) [23]
EIKERI, Ulrikke (NOR) / NEEL, Ingrid (EST) vs. JOVIC, Iva (USA) / MBOKO, Victoria (CAN)
ISARO, Pruchya (THA) / KALIYANDA POONACHA, Niki (IND) vs. MARTINEZ, Pedro (ESP) / MUNAR, Jaume (ESP)
Court 15 - 12am
GOLUBEV, Andrey (KAZ) / NEDOVYESOV, Aleksandr (KAZ) vs. ETCHEVERRY, Tomas Martin (ARG) / UGO CARABELLI, Camilo (ARG)
GRABHER, Julia (AUT) vs. COCCIARETTO, Elisabetta (ITA)
NOUZA, Petr (CZE) / RIKL, Patrik (CZE) vs. ATMANE, Terence (FRA) / MULLER, Alexandre (FRA)
KRAWIETZ, Kevin (GER) / PUETZ, Tim (GER) [5] vs. RINDERKNECH, Arthur (FRA) / VACHEROT, Valentin (MON)
