Australian Open: Order of Play with Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff all in action

The Australian Open is back from midnight with British hopefuls Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal in action along with defending champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys.

The first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne takes place from midnight (UK and Ireland) each day on the outside courts and 12.30am on the show courts. Night sessions start at 8am.

Sinner's last official match was more than two months ago when he ​beat Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Finals title decider, but the Italian hopes having a longer off-season will continue to be a recipe ⁠for success in Melbourne.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Keys ‌did not have an easy path to the title last year, beating the top two seeds Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka along the way. She withdrew during the season-ending WTA Finals due to a viral illness and spent the off-season getting healthy and working on her game.

Order of Play (all times UK and Ireland)

Rod Laver Arena - 12.30am

OLIYNYKOVA, Oleksandra (UKR) vs. KEYS, Madison (USA) [9]

SHELTON, Ben (USA) [8] vs. HUMBERT, Ugo (FRA)

8am

GASTON, Hugo (FRA) vs. SINNER, Jannik (ITA) [2]

OSAKA, Naomi (JPN) [16] vs. RUZIC, Antonia (CRO)

Margaret Court Arena - 12.30am

MUSETTI, Lorenzo (ITA) [5] vs. COLLIGNON, Raphael (BEL)

RYBAKINA, Elena (KAZ) [5] vs. JUVAN, Kaja (SLO)

8am

BOULTER, Katie (GBR) vs. BENCIC, Belinda (SUI) [10]

MOCHIZUKI, Shintaro (JPN) vs. TSITSIPAS, Stefanos (GRE) [31]

John Cain Arena - 12am

VALENTOVA, Tereza (CZE) vs. JOINT, Maya (AUS) [30]

KHACHANOV, Karen [15] vs. MICHELSEN, Alex (USA)

Not before 6am

ROYER, Valentin (FRA) vs. FRITZ, Taylor (USA) [9]

INGLIS, Maddison (AUS) vs. BIRRELL, Kimberly (AUS)

KIA Arena - 12am

ZHANG, Shuai (CHN) vs. PRESTON, Taylah (AUS)

PLISKOVA, Karolina (CZE) vs. STEPHENS, Sloane (USA)

SWEENY, Dane (AUS) vs. MONFILS, Gael (FRA)

DIMITROV, Grigor (BUL) vs. MACHAC, Tomas (CZE)

1573 Arena - 12am

GARIN, Cristian (CHI) vs. DARDERI, Luciano (ITA) [22]

FONSECA, Joao (BRA) [28] vs. SPIZZIRRI, Eliot (USA)

SRAMKOVA, Rebecca (SVK) vs. OSTAPENKO, Jelena (LAT) [24]

SIEGEMUND, Laura (GER) vs. SAMSONOVA, Liudmila [18]

ANZ Arena - 12am

FERNANDEZ, Leylah (CAN) [22] vs. TJEN, Janice (INA)

O'CONNELL, Christopher (AUS) vs. BASAVAREDDY, Nishesh (USA)

HURKACZ, Hubert (POL) vs. BERGS, Zizou (BEL)

KASATKINA, Daria (AUS) vs. BARTUNKOVA, Nikola (CZE)

Court 5 - 12am

KRUEGER, Ashlyn (USA) vs. BEJLEK, Sara (CZE)

PERRICARD, Giovanni (FRA) vs. BAEZ, Sebastian (ARG)

SAKAMOTO, Rei (JPN) vs. JODAR, Rafael (ESP)

PAVLYUCHENKOVA, Anastasia / TAUSON, Clara (DEN) vs. KICHENOK, Lyudmyla (UKR) / VOLYNETS, Katie (USA)

Court 6 - 12am

GRACHEVA, Varvara (FRA) vs. GOLUBIC, Viktorija (SUI)

MENSIK, Jakub (CZE) [16] vs. CARRENO BUSTA, Pablo (ESP)

DUCKWORTH, James (AUS) vs. PRIZMIC, Dino (CRO)

HIJIKATA, Rinky (AUS) / SCHOOLKATE, Tristan (AUS) vs. JOHNSON, Luke (GBR) / ZIELINSKI, Jan (POL)

Court 7 - 12am

LUMSDEN, Maia (GBR) / TANG, Qianhui (CHN) vs. ERRANI, Sara (ITA) / PAOLINI, Jasmine (ITA) [2]

WANG, Xinyu (CHN) vs. KALININA, Anhelina (UKR)

NARDI, Luca (ITA) vs. WU, Yibing (CHN)

KOPRIVA, Vit (CZE) vs. STRUFF, Jan-Lennard (GER)

Court 8 - 12am

MALECKOVA, Jesika (CZE) / SKOCH, Miriam (CZE) vs. KOSTYUK, Marta (UKR) / RUSE, Elena-Gabriela (ROU)

DEMOLINER, Marcelo (BRA) / ROJER, Jean-Julien (NED) vs. BUBLIK, Alexander (KAZ) / SHEVCHENKO, Alexander (KAZ)

ALEXANDROVA, Ekaterina / WILLIAMS, Venus (USA) vs. ARANGO, Emiliana (COL) / JACQUEMOT, Elsa (FRA)

SHYMANOVICH, Iryna / SIERRA, Solana (ARG) vs. DANILOVIC, Olga (SRB) / POTAPOVA, Anastasia (AUT)

Court 12 - 12am

CERUNDOLO, Francisco (ARG) / CERUNDOLO, Juan Manuel (ARG) vs. NYS, Hugo (MON) / ROGER-VASSELIN, Edouard (FRA) [8]

MIHALIKOVA, Tereza (SVK) / NICHOLLS, Olivia (GBR) [12] vs. BONDAR, Anna (HUN) / CRISTIAN, Jaqueline (ROU)

CABRAL, Francisco (POR) / MIEDLER, Lucas (AUT) [9] vs. BELLUCCI, Mattia (ITA) / MAROZSAN, Fabian (HUN)

EALA, Alexandra (PHI) / MARTINS, Ingrid (BRA) vs.AOYAMA, Shuko (JPN) / LINETTE, Magda (POL)

Court 13 - 12am

SONEGO, Lorenzo (ITA) vs. TABERNER, Carlos (ESP)

SUN, Lulu (NZL) vs. FRUHVIRTOVA, Linda (CZE)

KALINSKAYA, Anna [31] vs. KARTAL, Sonay (GBR)

Court 14 - 12am

UDVARDY, Panna (HUN) vs. SINIAKOVA, Katerina (CZE) QUINN, Ethan (USA) vs. GRIEKSPOOR, Tallon (NED) [23]

EIKERI, Ulrikke (NOR) / NEEL, Ingrid (EST) vs. JOVIC, Iva (USA) / MBOKO, Victoria (CAN)

ISARO, Pruchya (THA) / KALIYANDA POONACHA, Niki (IND) vs. MARTINEZ, Pedro (ESP) / MUNAR, Jaume (ESP)

Court 15 - 12am

GOLUBEV, Andrey (KAZ) / NEDOVYESOV, Aleksandr (KAZ) vs. ETCHEVERRY, Tomas Martin (ARG) / UGO CARABELLI, Camilo (ARG)

GRABHER, Julia (AUT) vs. COCCIARETTO, Elisabetta (ITA)

NOUZA, Petr (CZE) / RIKL, Patrik (CZE) vs. ATMANE, Terence (FRA) / MULLER, Alexandre (FRA)

KRAWIETZ, Kevin (GER) / PUETZ, Tim (GER) [5] vs. RINDERKNECH, Arthur (FRA) / VACHEROT, Valentin (MON)

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.