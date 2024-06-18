Aryna Sabalenka will not play at the Paris Olympics in order to focus on her health and prepare for the hardcourt tournaments

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur have ruled themselves out of the Olympic Games in Paris to avoid risking health; you can watch the Berlin Open and Halle, exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis this week
Tuesday 18 June 2024 12:18, UK
Aryna Sabalenka said she is skipping the Paris Olympics to "take care of my health" and prepare for the hardcourt tournaments.
The 26-year-old Belarusian won the Australian Open in January, but was knocked out by 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva in the French Open quarter-finals this month.
"Especially with all the struggles I've been struggling with the last months, I feel I have to take care of my health," Sabalenka told reporters at the Berlin Ladies Open.
"It's too much for the scheduling and I made the decision to take care of my health.
"I prefer to have a little rest to make sure physically and health-wise I'm ready for the hard courts."
Tunisia's world No 10 Jabeur said she will not compete in Paris either, citing concerns over how her body would adapt to the clay surface being used for the tournament.
Jabeur wrapped up her clay-court season earlier this month with a run to the quarter-finals at the French Open, where the Olympic tournament will take place starting next month.
The 29-year-old is currently playing in the grass court season and will then compete on hard courts at the US Open some two weeks after the Games finish.
"After consulting with my medical team regarding attending the Olympics in Paris we have decided that the quick change of surface and the body's adaptation required would put my knee at risk and jeopardise the rest of my season," the three-times Grand Slam finalist wrote on social media.
Jabeur previously competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and COVID-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.
"I have always loved representing my country in any competition," she wrote. "However, I must listen to my body."
The Paris Olympics run from July 26 until August 11.
