 Skip to content

Aryna Sabalenka will not play at the Paris Olympics in order to focus on her health and prepare for the hardcourt tournaments

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur have ruled themselves out of the Olympic Games in Paris to avoid risking health; you can watch the Berlin Open and Halle, exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis this week

Tuesday 18 June 2024 12:18, UK

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia is celebrated after winning the Ladies' Singles Semi-finals match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, the United Kingdom on July 13, 2023. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )
Image: Tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur have ruled out playing at the Paris Olympics to avoid risking their health

Aryna Sabalenka said she is skipping the Paris Olympics to "take care of my health" and prepare for the hardcourt tournaments.

The 26-year-old Belarusian won the Australian Open in January, but was knocked out by 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva in the French Open quarter-finals this month.

"Especially with all the struggles I've been struggling with the last months, I feel I have to take care of my health," Sabalenka told reporters at the Berlin Ladies Open.

"It's too much for the scheduling and I made the decision to take care of my health.

"I prefer to have a little rest to make sure physically and health-wise I'm ready for the hard courts."

Trending

Jabeur to also skip Olympics

Tunisia's world No 10 Jabeur said she will not compete in Paris either, citing concerns over how her body would adapt to the clay surface being used for the tournament.

Jabeur wrapped up her clay-court season earlier this month with a run to the quarter-finals at the French Open, where the Olympic tournament will take place starting next month.

Also See:

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 29-year-old is currently playing in the grass court season and will then compete on hard courts at the US Open some two weeks after the Games finish.

"After consulting with my medical team regarding attending the Olympics in Paris we have decided that the quick change of surface and the body's adaptation required would put my knee at risk and jeopardise the rest of my season," the three-times Grand Slam finalist wrote on social media.

Jabeur previously competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and COVID-delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

"I have always loved representing my country in any competition," she wrote. "However, I must listen to my body."

The Paris Olympics run from July 26 until August 11.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the grass-court season.

  • Berlin Open (WTA 500) - June 17-23
  • Halle (ATP 500) - June 17-23
  • Mallorca Championships (ATP 250) - June 23-29
  • Bad Homburg (WTA 500) - June 23-29

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Stream the Spanish GP, the T20 World Cup and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports