Tour de France: Geraint Thomas unsure who will lead Team Ineos challenge

Geraint Thomas (L) of Team Ineos, came second in the 2019 Tour de France behind team-mate Egan Bernal (C)

Geraint Thomas says he has no idea who will lead Team Ineos in next year's Tour de France.

The 2018 champion faces stiff competition from this year's winner Egan Bernal, as well as four-time victor Chris Froome.

Prior to his own Tour de France win, Thomas spent several years in a supporting role to Froome at Team Sky - which was relaunched as Team Ineos in May - leaving him relaxed as to who will take the lead in 2020.

"We'll deal with it as we've done [in the past]," Thomas told The Guardian.

"When I won and Froome was third, when Egan [Bernal] won and I was second, the reason we both finished on the podium was that we were open and honest with each other.

"We pulled in the same direction, never chased each other down."

Thomas finished second behind Bernal in this year's race and while the 22-year-old's rise may be a source of frustration for him, he insisted he will always put the needs of the team first.

"When there are better riders [in the team] it's obvious. [Teamwork] is what you've got to do. It's a team sport and those two guys are special," added Thomas.

"Froome is the greatest Grand Tour rider of his generation, and Bernal... to win a Tour at 22, he could have 10 or 12 years of being super-competitive. But at least I'll always have that Tour win."

The 2020 Tour der France begins in Nice on June 27.