Cameron Norrie's Indian Wells title defence ended by Carlos Alcaraz; Rafael Nadal into semi-finals

Cameron Norrie has been knocked out of Indian Wells at the quarter-final stage

Cameron Norrie's title defence at Indian Wells has come to an end after a 6-4 6-3 loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

The British No 1 had strong starts in both sets against the 18-year-old Spaniard, but Alcaraz managed to fight back both times and win in straight sets.

Norrie hit 24 winners to Alcaraz's 38 and converted 49 per cent of his break points to Alcaraz's 68 per cent. It was his second victory over the Brit in as many meetings after a win at the US Open last year.

Alcaraz is now the second-youngest semi-finalist in tournament history, behind only Andre Agassi who was 17 in 1988.

"I'm enjoying every single second," the teenager said. "I have no words to describe my feelings right now."

Alcaraz will now face-off against his idol Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals.

"I remember that I played really, really nervous," Alcaraz said about the last time he played Nadal. "I think this time I trained with him a couple of times, I know more how to play against him. I think now it's going to be a little bit different this match."

Rafael Nadal continues his unbeaten run at the start of a new season

Nadal needed three sets - 7-6 (7-0) 5-7 6-4 - to beat the Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios, who asked questions of the world No 4.

Nadal trailed by a break in the opening set and went behind again in the last, before overcoming the Australian, who was playing in his first ATP Tour quarter-final since 2019.

Kyrgios became frustrated at points, both during and after the match. He smashed his racket on the court after the post-match handshake and during the contest, and after being heckled while preparing to serve, drew actor Ben Stiller into his reply.

The Australian said to one fan shouting out abuse: "Are you good at tennis" before following up with: "Exactly, so don't tell me how to play. [Pointing at Stiller and his wife who were sitting nearby] Do I tell him how to act? No."

Post-match Nadal, who moves up to 19 matches unbeaten at the start of the season, said he played well "for moments" and praised Kyrgios' work.

"It's difficult to play against him, always tough because he changes the dynamic of the point very quick and his serve is huge, especially the first serve.

"I think I played a good third set. Returning better. I was solid with the serve; I just suffered in one game with my serve. Nick is one of these kind of players that you're going to have problems when he's motivated."